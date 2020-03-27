MURRAY — No matter which news outlet people obtain their information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they have been, or are sure to be, exposed to a term that goes by the initials “PPE.”
This stands for personal protective equipment and represents gear used by medical personnel who are involved in the diagnosing or treatment of patients carrying infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. These consist of a combination of items, including gowns, gloves, face shields and masks.
They are designed to protect the very people trying to help patients be well again because the last thing communities need at a time like this are its doctors, nurse practitioners and others on the front line of fighting this illness having to go to the proverbial sidelines because they have contracted the virus themselves.
This week, various interests throughout Calloway County received a needed lift when a shipment of these supplies arrived to help refurbish the amount of PPEs that are available. In one case, it probably could not have been better timed.
“We were down our last PPE kit,” said Dr. Robert Hughes, co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, which received its share of PPEs from a delivery of the Calloway County Health Department that was made possible through the Kentucky Department of Public Health which sent these supplies to state regional distribution centers, where health departments made pickups. “It was amazing and I want to put out a tremendous amount of praise to the health department and our Region 1 epidemiologist Lindsey Cunningham. They have been at the forefront of everything and Lindsey has been invaluable.”
Calloway County Health Department Public Health Director Amy Ferguson said Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Primary Care were prioritized, along with other local medical providers, long-term care facilities and first responders.
“The overall distribution was 75 cartons of surgical masks, eight cartons of N95 masks and several boxes of surgical gowns and surgical gloves,” Ferguson said. “I think it’s extremely important because we all know that there is a shortage across the United States right now and we need to protect our health-care workers first and foremost.” n
