MURRAY — A preliminary hearing in a Calloway County child abuse case in which an infant was airlifted to a Tennessee hospital was called off Wednesday.
As Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens was about to start the hearing, attorney Cheri Riedel informed him that the defendant in the case — Matthew Dean Jones Jr., 24, of Calloway County — was choosing to waive the prelim. This means that the case now will head to a Calloway County grand jury in July.
Both a preliminary hearing and a grand jury session seek the same thing, which is probable cause to move the case forward. This is accomplished through testimony in court. A prelim is front of a judge. A group of the defendant’s peers hears the case in a grand jury setting. Both the judge or the grand jury can determine whether or not to move the case forward or that not enough evidence exists and the case is dismissed. In the case of the grand jury, its finding of probable cause is expressed in an indictment.
Detectives from Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Graves County arrested Jones about two weeks ago. Earlier, Post 1 Public Information Officer Trooper Adam Jones said this occurred after the infant had been brought to Murray-Calloway County Hospital on May 18. KSP became involved with the case after Jones said the Calloway County Department for Community Based Services contacted Post 1 about a case involving an infant that had sustained physical injuries.
Jones said the child was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. However, on Wednesday, Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said that there appears to be positive news about the child.
“From the last that I’ve heard, the child is fine and has been placed (in protective custody),” Foust said.
Jones later spoke with detectives, then was arrested and charged with criminal abuse in the first degree involving a child under 12. He has been incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail in Murray since his arrest.
Wednesday, Foust made a motion to have Jones’ $50,000 bond reduced to 10% of that total, $5,000. Hutchens accepted the motion.
“We’ve determined that he’s not a major threat at this time. The child is in another place and we don’t think he’ll try to make contact,” Foust said, citing conditions Hutchens attached. These include no contact with the child or others involved in the child’s care, having no new arrests for other offenses and being subject to random drug screens.
Hutchens said Jones’ next court appearance for 2:30 p.m. July 22 in Calloway Circuit Court, which is dependent on what the grand jury decides a few days earlier on the 9th. Foust said Jones is facing 10 to 20 years in prison.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
