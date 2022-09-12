MURRAY – Preliminary data shows Murray State University’s overall enrollment is up 2.3% for fall 2022 compared to fall 2021, the Board of Regents learned at its quarterly meeting Friday.
The current enrollment numbers are considered preliminary because the final numbers will be reported to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. At this stage, though, they look very encouraging, officials said.
“If we look at the numbers comparatively, we’re at 2.3% overall from last year,” said Associate Provost Renee Fister. “That was a huge win for Murray State and for all the faculty, staff and students that made that happen, especially the ones in Enrollment Management who were out on the road and continue to be.”
Fister said undergraduate enrollment is flat, with an increase of five students as of Friday morning over last fall. In the category of undergraduate underrepresented minority (URM) students, Murray State is up 5.6% – which Fister also said was “huge” – and graduate enrollment is up 3.2%. For overall Kentucky enrollment, Fister said the university is down 1%.
Fister said enrollment for Murray State’s 18-county service region is down 2%, but she added that this could partly be attributed to lower enrollment at many high schools throughout the region last year.
“I want to make sure you understand that within the 18 counties, some of our high schools that are our bigger feeder institutions were also down; this year, they have more students in their graduating class,” Fister said. “So, it’s down, but proportionately, when you look at where we are, we were flat. So, I want to be clear, it’s not because of (lack of effort from recruitment staff). It’s because certain school systems had fewer numbers of seniors, and we’re going to expect that with the demographic cliff that may have an effect on us in 2021 (graduation numbers).”
Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Don Robertson added that the graduating classes for Murray State’s four biggest feeder high schools – Murray, Calloway County, McCracken and Marshall – were all significantly down in 2022. Answering a question from Regent Tom Waldrop, Fister said the Kentucky law that allowed students who felt they had been negatively affected by the pandemic to repeat their senior years did not have a noticeable effect on enrollment. She said fewer students took that option than administrators had expected.
Fister said the number of students in Racer Academy – meant for high school juniors and seniors to take dual-credit college courses – is up 24% with 925 students. She said international student enrollment is also up 11%.
Fister cautioned that while it is good news that overall enrollment is up more than 2%, Murray State’s tuition revenue does not come from the number of students but instead comes from the number of credit hours students are taking.
“We are down 1% in credit hours, so (we just need) to be mindful of that when budget time rolls around,” Fister said.
Fister said the number of high school students who visited campus was up significantly last year, and recruitment staff have known for a long time what a major impact those visits can have on enrollment.
“We were up 50% in campus visits,” Fister said. “We’ve always said that if we can get them to campus, then that’s our best option. I also want you to notice that in housing of new students, we were up 12%. Those are new first-time freshmen and first-time transfers.”
Discussing the “Recapture Campaign” and student retention, Robertson said the latest data shows total retention is up 2.7% compared to fall 2021, while URM retention is up 19% and low-income (LI) retention is up almost 2%.
Addressing Board Chair Jerry Tharpe, Waldrop had high praise for the enrollment, recruitment and retention teams as he referenced the national downward trends that have been facing colleges and universities everywhere.
“I’ll say this, Mr. Chairman,” Waldrop said. “When people ask me how Murray State’s doing, and I tell them about the headwinds that we face and the fact that our enrollment is up despite all the headwinds, they ask me, ‘How are you doing that?’ And I finally found the right answer: hard work.”
Fister said a major part of that recruitment and retention of students is the connection faculty and staff make with students. Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management Roslyn White said the financial aid staff could also be credited for the scholarship opportunities they help students acquire, and Robertson praised the marketing department.
In other Board of Regents business:
• The board voted to approve the letter of engagement for the company Beyond Owners to work with Murray State on the public private partnership (P3) plans to build a new dining hall and new residence halls. Murray State President Bob Jackson said there would be a special-called meeting regarding the P3 at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in Room 118 of Wells Hall.
• The board voted to approve new delegation of authority documents. Tharpe said the move outlines the types of decisions the president is authorized to make without higher approval, and he said it would save the board from having to hold a special-called meeting to approve relatively small expenditures in the realm of $30,000.
