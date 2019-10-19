MURRAY – Most women know they should take action to prevent breast cancer, but they may not know how or when to start. That’s where Dr. Matt Price and the providers at Women’s Health of Murray come in.
“All women need to be aware of their breast health,” said Price. He also stressed the importance of establishing care at an early age. An annual exam and breast exam with a health care provider is the best way to begin the process of appropriate screening. “For many women at age 40, a mammogram is going to be a recommendation,” said Price. “And then we can take into consideration family history or other concerns to know how frequent, how often, and when to start.” He also suggested women should establish care at an early age, even in their 20s, to get the ball rolling on prevention.
A common falsehood surrounding breast cancer risk is that if a woman has no family history of breast cancer, then she isn’t at risk. “The large majority of people who are diagnosed each year are those without family history,” said Price. A lot of family history risk can be assessed with a provider. Depending on the risk factors a patient has, genetic testing can be an option for determining the chance of breast cancer occurring.
“There’s always a lot of misleading information about risk factors,” said Price. “That’s why it’s important to establish care with a provider at an early age, so you can look at an individual risk factor, and look at individual health choices, and look at a lifetime projecting forward of how to be healthy and how to maximize a patient’s health,” he said.
Price said the Murray-Calloway County Hospital is blessed to have fantastic general surgeons for treatment of both benign and malignant breast masses, and that there are top-notch healthcare providers in this area for treatment of breast cancer and breast health. “We are really lucky with the new 3D mammography technology here at the hospital, and that’s a great service in this community.”
Price said Women’s Health of Murray is always accepting new patients and is happy to provide care for the people of Murray, Calloway County, and the surrounding communities.
