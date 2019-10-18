MURRAY — The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence visited the Murray Independent and Calloway County school districts Wednesday and Thursday, making a stop at the Rotary Club of Murray to share the group’s mission as well as some metrics for academic success within the commonwealth.
Brigitte Blom Ramsey, executive director for the committee, spoke with Rotarians about the history of the group and its mission in the state.
“The committee was founded formally in 1983, named after (Edward Prichard) the chairperson of a blue ribbon commission on higher education,” Ramsey said. “At the time, citizens engaged with the committee, doing some studying about higher education. It came to the realization that Kentucky was at the bottom of the national rankings in all indicators of progress in education.”
Ramsey said that in the ‘80s, members of the committee got out across the state and started raising awareness of the issue across the state and began engaging with communities to see how the issue might be addressed.
“The committee today is still a group of citizens having conversations about education — early childhood through postsecondary — trying to figure out how we continue to improve,” she said. “And also celebrating the success that we as a state have had over the last nearly 40 years.”
Ramsey said that over the years, the committee has grown to include more parent-leadership efforts, and more recently, engaging with students in the conversation as well.
“Those students are having conversations about policy, about how they experience the learning environment, about the importance of climate and culture in their learning environment and in their community,” she said. “They are making a real difference for themselves and their peers in contributing their thoughts.”
Ramsey said that in 2008, the committee launched a “Top 20 by 2020” campaign, with the aim of seeing the state climb the national rankings by 2020. While the state has made significant improvements in that time frame, Ramsey said there are still areas that require considerable improvement across the commonwealth.
“We have come from the bottom of the national rankings to roughly the middle,” she said. “That is a tribute to all the citizens who engaged in this work, and to all the educators and their service.”
Ramsey said that in some categories, the state has breached the top 20 threshold. These included the state ranking seventh in high school graduation rates; ninth in fourth grade science; 17th in fourth grade reading; 18th in eighth grade science; 18th in high school graduates going to college; and 19th in two-year postsecondary graduations.
Ramsey also pointed to other metrics that are showing improvement, but at a slower pace than in other areas. As of 2018, Kentucky is slowly improving in the following categories:
• 26th in overall teacher salary
• 28th in students earning AP college credit in high school
• 29th in fourth grade mathematics
• 29th in adults 18 to 24 with a high school diploma or equivalent
• 35th in four-year postsecondary graduations
• 38th in adults 25 to 34 with a bachelor’s degree
• 38th in per-pupil funding for K-12 education
• 42nd in STEM share of bachelor’s degrees
There are also areas in which the state has remained stagnant or moved backwards. Kentucky is currently:
• 23rd in share of higher education funding paid by families
• 30th in per-pupil total higher education funding
• 31st in eighth grade reading
• 37th in eighth grade mathematics
• 41st in preschool preparation
In regard to metrics like preschool enrollment and preparation, Ramsey said factors such as the cost of childcare is a sizable barrier for many families in the state.
“In our first release of this report Kentucky was 24th for the number of young children in preschool,” she said. “Today we have dropped to 41st in the nation. In part this is about investment at the state level, and in part it is about community awareness and access to high-quality early learning environments. In many areas of our state, we have what we would consider childcare deserts.”
Ramsey also noted that while education metrics in the state have improved in some areas, the socioeconomic health of Kentucky has remained stagnant over the years. Ramsey noted that Kentucky is fifth from the bottom nationally in terms of poverty.
“While we have seen this progress in the last generation, we are still fifth from the bottom in poverty,” she said. “So as we look ahead for this work, how do we begin to move that needle if that is a big part of the equation when we think about quality of life?”
