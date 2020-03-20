MURRAY — With people being encouraged to stay home and avoid doctor’s offices and hospitals during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Primary Care Medical Center will continue to see critical patients through in-home visits.
Dr. Robert Hughes, MD, said that the in-home visits would be for patients who are experiencing other critical ailments and still require medical visits, but cannot risk a potential COVID-19 infection. Hughes said the center is also working on telecommunication-based solutions for patients to still visit with a physician without having to be face-to-face.
“We have got a program called Diligent Home, and we monitor our sickest patients,” Hughes said. “These are the patients that have multiple medical problems; and we monitor them with computer analytics, so we are tracking these people all the time. So the ones that are sickest in the home, we send people out to see them in the home. We have been doing that routinely.”
In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, some additional steps are being taken in regard to these patients.
“What we have done in the wake of concern about COVID-19, is we have a list of all these patients, each doctor has their patients on that list,” Hughes said. “So if they call in and are sick, then we are going to send someone out to their house. We know which of those patients are in our practice who are already at risk even if there wasn’t this outbreak.”
Hughes said the center is also working to improve telehealth options for patients that utilize the center. Hughes also said any patients who might suspect they have COVID-19 will receive a visit from him.
“We are getting ready to go into as much virtual health care as we can,” Hughes said. “The people we suspect could have COVID-19, I will be making house calls personally to keep them from having to get out in the greater public and potentially infect other people. So far, we have had no positive cases here in the office that we are aware of. There are some tests we have pending on some patients, but we are calling those patients every day to check on them. And if they need to be seen then I will see them in the house.
“If they need to be admitted and are that sick, then we will call the hospital ahead of time and notify them so they can take the appropriate precautions and put them in the appropriate setting. One of the things you want to do, even if they have COVID-19 and are not sick enough to be in the hospital, you don’t want to put them in the hospital because you will overload the system with too many patients.
“One of the biggest fears of this whole outbreak is the system could get overloaded quickly.”
