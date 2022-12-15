MURRAY – A new law taking effect in Kentucky in 2023 has led local utility companies to request that customers complete a form to make sure their primary residence remains exempt from sales tax.

The state’s Republican-led General Assembly passed House Bill 8 during the 2022 legislative session, aiming to lower personal income taxes and eventually phase them out. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed HB 8, but the legislature overrode it. Income taxes will drop from 5% to 4.5% in 2023, and they will continue to drop a half-percentage point at a time in the years to come as long as certain revenue triggers are met. In order to make the numbers work, legislators sought to broaden the tax base, so sales taxes were expanded to apply to a few additional services, including utilities.