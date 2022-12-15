MURRAY – A new law taking effect in Kentucky in 2023 has led local utility companies to request that customers complete a form to make sure their primary residence remains exempt from sales tax.
The state’s Republican-led General Assembly passed House Bill 8 during the 2022 legislative session, aiming to lower personal income taxes and eventually phase them out. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed HB 8, but the legislature overrode it. Income taxes will drop from 5% to 4.5% in 2023, and they will continue to drop a half-percentage point at a time in the years to come as long as certain revenue triggers are met. In order to make the numbers work, legislators sought to broaden the tax base, so sales taxes were expanded to apply to a few additional services, including utilities.
According to Lexington’s LEX18 News, 35 previously untaxed services will now be subject to sales taxes, ranging from short-term rental services to repairs on household items to cosmetic surgery. Utilities such as sewer services, water and electricity are also included, but utilities at one’s primary residence are exempt.
State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) said the utility bill for one’s primary residence has never been taxed by the state and will continue to be exempt. She said that in addition to creating a framework to eliminate the state’s individual income tax, the tax reform package in HB 8 also fixed several loopholes.
“One loophole in particular allowed folks with multiple homes to take advantage of the primary residence exemption from the utility tax,” Imes said. “As a result of HB 8, those with multiple residential properties, or properties misidentified in the past, will no longer be exempt because we closed the loophole.”
Although it was not part of HB 8, Imes said the Department of Revenue has established a policy requiring that consumers fill out paperwork to remain exempt. This was not part of HB 8, but instead is a policy established by the department.
“Because of this, many are seeing a request to fill out a ‘Declaration of Domicile’ on your utility bill, while others have received the form in a separate mailing,” Imes said. “If you have not received anything like this, the best thing to do is reach out to the utility company and ask. It can also be downloaded directly from the department’s website at https://revenue.ky.gov/Forms/51A380%20%281-23%29.pdf. I want to stress that you still need to have a conversation with your utility company because they may have a different process.”
“You get one exemption per residence,” explained Tony Thompson, general manager of Murray Electric System. “So if you have multiple residences, you would get one exemption for your primary residence and then any other residence that you have is subject to tax. Now, that doesn't mean there's not other exemptions. For instance, if you have a detached garage or something like that on your property that has a separate meter, it's my understanding you can get an exemption for that. So there are some exceptions to the rule, but basically, the rule is you get one exemption per residential customer and everyone else would pay the 6% sales tax.
“It takes effect Jan. 1. I don't think we’ll be fully in compliance by Jan. 1, but we're moving toward having everyone in compliance by probably March 1. We have a form in our files that declares your primary residence. We’re asking those who only have one residence in town to submit a form just to get around any mistakes that we might make. Technically, they don't really have to do anything, but we're asking that people just go ahead and fill out that form. It's a simple form and it just declares that wherever you live is your primary residence. We attach it to your account so we know, and then that's all there is to it.”
Thompson said people can download the form at the homepage for Murray Electric’s website, murray-ky.net, and they will also be sending the forms out with the January bills. He added that the change doesn't affect commercial accounts because they were already subject to tax.
Jodie Hansen, marketing and communications manager for West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, said the company is also asking its members to fill out the form.
“The sales tax exemption remains in effect for single meter homes. However, we do ask that all members submit the ‘Declaration of Domicile” form for our records,” Hansen said. “All members with multiple meters are required to complete the ‘Declaration of Domicile’ form and return that to our office by the due date of your December bill to claim the exemption on their primary residence. There are special guidelines for owners of rental property, and we suggest that these members reach out to WKRECC for more information.”
Hansen said WKRECC has seen some confusion from its members because of the varying approaches in how the new law has been communicated from different utilities, so the company’s goal is to share as much information with them as possible.
“The tax changes were covered in the December issue of Kentucky Living Magazine, which is delivered to West Kentucky RECC members,” she said. “We also have information including the declaration forms on our website and have posted links on our social media pages. Members of WKRECC can also expect to receive a copy of the declaration form with their December bill to simplify the completion process. If anyone has questions, the Kentucky Department of Revenue has posted a list of frequently asked questions at https://taxanswers.ky.gov/Sales-and-Excise-Taxes/Pages/Residential-Exemption-Changes.aspx or you can contact them at 502-564-5170.” n
