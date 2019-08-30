MURRAY – Abby Johnson wants to convert hearts. The former Planned Parenthood director, now a renowned pro-life activist and public speaker who has appeared on Fox News and other national media outlets, was the guest speaker Thursday night at the Life House Family Care Center’s 36th annual banquet fundraiser.
Johnson is the co-author of “Unplanned,” the best-selling book recounting her experiences before and after her exit from Planned Parenthood, and is the subject of a movie of the same title that was released nationwide earlier this year. According to her website, Johnson is the founder of “And Then There Were None,” a ministry for former abortion clinic staff.
In her speech, Johnson began by sharing humor and personal anecdotes about her life and her husband and seven children. Johnson listed statistics on abortion in the United States, then explained how she became an employee of Planned Parenthood, which she described as preying on vulnerable college-aged women.
Later, Johnson detailed her time as the director of the clinic. She recalled a budget meeting with a supervisor in which Johnson says she was instructed to double the quota for abortions. Johnson stated that she at one point estimated she had “helped to facilitate over 22,000 abortions” during the eight years she worked for Planned Parenthood.
Johnson described the events that changed her life on the day of Sept. 26, 2009, when she participated in an ultrasound-guided abortion procedure.
“The worst part was that when I had the opportunity to do something, when I had the opportunity to intervene…I just stood there. I did nothing,” she said. After witnessing the procedure, Johnson said she left the clinic and sought help at a nearby pro-life activist group, which she noted would protest daily outside of the clinic where she worked. Johnson then resigned from her post as director and became an anti-abortion activist.
With much agreement from the audience, Johnson elaborated that she feels the U.S. is lost as a society, citing abortion statistics and parents’ lack of moral authority over their children as examples, adding that she wants to see a conversion of society’s hearts to enact change. She said there can be no change through legislation, but that it must be through Jesus Christ.
Johnson asked the crowd not to donate generously, but instead to donate “sacrificially” to Life House in hopes of meeting the organization’s $100,000 fundraising goal. She encouraged them to “sit still and listen to God” during the donation opportunity at the end of the night.
This year’s banquet saw a record-breaking attendance of nearly 700 people. Stephanie Kelly, executive director of Life House, said this was the largest event the organization has had, due in large part to Johnson’s prominence, particularly after the release of the “Unplanned” movie in March.
As to the significance of Thursday night’s event, Kelly said, “This is our largest fundraiser that we do. If it wasn’t for this fundraiser, we couldn’t keep our doors open.”
The banquet began with welcoming remarks by Bro. Martin Severns. Dustin McClain, pastor of the Purpose Church, gave the opening prayer. Kelly delivered the director’s report and spoke on this year’s “You Matter” campaign. Kelly also read a Life House client’s testimony and spoke about the upcoming “Beautiful You” conference for girls in the seventh grade through college being held in November. Severns and Kelly concluded the banquet with closing remarks.
