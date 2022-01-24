MURRAY – Local pro-life activists held their own March for Life on Sunday.
Organizer Darryl Rezac said the event was held in solidarity with the March for Life held Friday in Washington, D.C., an annual event that coincides with the Jan. 22 anniversary of Roe vs. Wade. In an interview before the march, Rezac spoke of the current state of the pro-life movement.
“We were gaining on the pro-life issues for a while, and I think now we’ve had a setback,” he said, adding, “I do think in this generation that our young people are standing out for pro-life issues more and more. Therefore, when they become a major part of our population, I think we’ll gain on it there.”
“Another thing that’s more important is that God does forgive,” Rezac added. “He is a forgiving God, and those that have had abortions need to have that tender care to realize that they’re forgiven.”
Rezac also noted, “Project Rachel has a website that helps women make it through the hardships after they’ve had an abortion.”
Murray’s first March for Life was held in 2014.
“Some of us from Murray (went) to the March for Life in Washington (in 2013), and we were inspired so much by that,” Rezac recalled. He said local activists have tried to make it an annual event, but the weather in late January has not always cooperated with them. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“But this year, we are getting back into the swing of things,” Rezac said.
Weather was no barrier this year. After days of freezing temperatures, Sunday afternoon brought sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s.
Approximately 30 people of all ages attended the event. Of the turnout, Rezac said that it was better than in previous years, but “there’s always room for more.”
Father Josh McCarty, priest at St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray, led a brief prayer service prior to the beginning of the march.
“We ask that, in some way, today, our presence here in Murray may offer a ray of light in this community,” McCarty said.
Before the group embarked, Rezac gave a short speech.
“We value human life,” he said. “We want to restore protection to the children in the womb and keep them safe from the violence of abortion. We march to protest against taking any life prematurely.”
“We march for life,” Rezac continued. “Only God has the choice when to end life. We believe that life begins at conception.”
He also advised the group on how to handle any potential hecklers.
“Smile and wave. No finger gestures,” he advised. “Normally, we have not had a problem here in Murray. Most are favorable. They honk their horns in support of us, and we welcome that.”
Sunday’s passersby were no exception. Many drivers honked and waved at the protesters, some even slowing down and lowering their windows to shout out their support.
Janet Fitch of Murray attended Sunday’s event and said this is not her first time participating in a pro-life march.
“I’ve been to the Right to Life in Washington twice,” she said. “I was there eight years ago and two years ago. I mean, there’s just hundreds of thousands … it’s (inspiring).”
“We have to stand up for these babies that no one is standing up for. From conception to death, we need to stand with people,” Fitch continued. “Only God has the right to take a life.”
