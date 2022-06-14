MURRAY – Although schools are currently not in session, it’s possible that the continuing media coverage of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas could remain on children’s minds over the summer. Mental health and school safety professionals say that while it is challenging to talk to kids about violence and scary things happening in the news, there are some guidelines that can be helpful.
Pam Ward, who retires at the end of this month, is a school psychologist for the Calloway County School District and served as the district trauma informed care coordinator for the past year. She said children can be strongly affected by upsetting stories in the news, and it’s important for them to be able to talk about their emotions openly and for adults to be good listeners. It’s also OK for adults to be honest about how sad news stories make them feel as well, she said.
“Children are very much affected by a constant barrage of negative media exposure, and so are adults,” Ward said. “Having said that, the ultimate (goal) is to have balance in your life. We need to be informed, but we also need to be mindful of what that negative exposure does to us. It does create a heightened sense of anxiety, nervousness and uncertainty of what is going to happen to us, whether it’s a natural disaster, or whether it is these shootings that seem like they’re never going to end.”
Ward said one of the most important actions parents and guardians can take is to monitor their children’s internet and media exposure so they know exactly what they seeing and hearing. This is more challenging than it was when parents only had to worry about what kids saw on TV, rather than their own personal devices, but Ward said it is important to be present, be diligent about controlling their media consumption and to make yourself available to answer any questions they might have about what they are seeing.
“Probably the most important thing is to reassure your child that they are safe and that you are there for them and that your presence is warm and opening for them,” Ward said. “Let them know they can come to you; that communication line is open and you are there to help protect them. You can acknowledge that, ‘Yes, this is a scary thing that happened, and, yes, this bothers me as well. What are you thinking?’ Encourage them to ask those kinds of questions. And then you want to share accurate information and keep it ‘child-size,’ age-appropriate information. So if your 8-year-old asks you something, that may be much different than like your 15 or 16-year-old asking questions.”
Ward said it can be helpful to repeat things back so the child knows you are listening and understanding what they’re saying. When children are exposed to something traumatic, it is also important to make sure they have time to process it, so when discussing the issue, parents should not rush through the conversation.
“You need to have that wait time, so you might need to get comfortable with the silence,” Ward said. “Go slow, pause, wait it out. Make sure you have this conversation when you can devote time to it. Make time for your kid to be able to have that conversation because you don’t know how long it’s going to go. It could be short and sweet, or it could be long and tough, so you want to create space and create the time to be able to have that.”
When having this difficult conversation, Ward advised talking about how a person’s anger, fear or frustration might lead them to commit acts of violence, but to stress – in a nonjudgmental way – that violence is never the answer. If your child is afraid of going to school or other public places that might be a target for a mass shooter, you can talk about the steps their school is taking to keep them safe. Even though it might feel like school shootings happen all the time, it’s important for parents to convey the truth that they are still relatively rare, Ward said.
For families struggling with anxiety and fear, Ward said it is critical to try to balance those negative feelings with something positive. Some possibilities include participating in community activities and volunteering for a charity or other organization as a family, she said.
Karen McCuiston with the Kentucky Center for School Safety at Murray State University said she thinks keeping kids informed about the safety measures their schools have in place can help them from worrying too much about potential dangers.
“I think we always need to be vigilant and watchful and make sure that we comply with all of the regulations,” McCuiston said. “I work with school systems all over the state, especially the ones close to us in western Kentucky, and they are all working really hard to comply with all of our regulations. Senate Bill 1 (the School Safety and Resiliency Act of 2019) says that all of our doors are locked during instructional time in the classrooms. All of our doors are locked, and there’s only one limited access to the front door, and that’s only with a buzzer.”
McCuiston said schools are also required to have door hangers that say doors are locked during instructional time. She said this is helpful for reminding teachers to lock the doors and to remind students and their parents that the classrooms have been secured. Among the other requirements of the School Safety and Resiliency Act are that districts must appoint a school safety coordinator, conduct annual school safety risk assessments and provide active shooter training to all district employees that have direct contact with students. McCuiston said she is grateful Kentucky codified these safety precautions into law.
“I would love our students to know that we have laws in place that help us make sure that our kids are as secure as we feel like we can possibly make them,” McCuiston said.
With many personnel out of town for summer vacation, the Murray Independent School District was unable to provide comments on this subject before deadline Monday. The Ledger & Times will follow up with more information in a future story.
