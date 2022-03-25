MURRAY – Construction of the new Regional Cancer Center at Murray-Calloway County Hospital is still on track for “substantial completion” by March 2023, for the time being. MCCH Chief Operations Officer John Wilson reported at the MCCH Board of Trustees’ meeting Wednesday that the project is 40% complete at this point.
The original contract with Pinnacle Construction was $7,082,000. There has only been one change order, so far, for approximately $8,200. As of Feb. 28, MCCH has paid around $1.6M toward the project. Wilson forewarned the board of costs associated with the project moving forward.
“We talk about finances and about a lot of capital going out the door; we are going to see a lot of payment requests coming in,” Wilson noted. “Not the entire $7M this fiscal year, but there will be quite a bit of it. So, we will certainly see an impact (financially) with this project.”
“This project in and of itself is probably going to be close to $10-15M,” CEO Jerry Penner said. “When you add up the three years of preparations (and construction costs), this is what we will have spent to have the cancer center put in place. I don’t want to have a misnomer that it’s just a $7M project because – by the way, that $7M does not include the (linear accelerator) at $3M, so, automatically, no matter what happens, you’re going to spend some dollars on construction and with that piece of equipment at $3M gets you to $10M.”
The project has largely remained on schedule. The hospital has been able to avoid delays related to omnipresent supply chain/production issues by pre-ordering many necessary materials. Delays due to weather have also been minimal. Wilson reported that only seven days have been added to the timeline due to weather, which he noted was, “honestly, not that bad,” given it has been winter.
“This is common for most of these projects where we will add time,” Wilson said. “In order to get days added to the project, (Pinnacle) has to come request those from us, and we have to approve those. They (submit) weather reports, etc. We don’t just summarily grant those; there has to be a justification for weather or some unforeseen event to actually extend the timeline. Otherwise, we’re going to hold pretty hard and fast to the substantial completion date so this doesn’t drag on.”
His optimism should be noted as it was not long before Wilson discussed a recent “unforeseen event” which is the result of the hospital’s incremental growth through the years, one addition at a time.
“For those of you who have been around, you know that this hospital has had, at this point, about six or seven additions over the years. What we would do is we would just add buildings onto buildings,” Wilson explained. “There are two or three different exterior walls that go back toward the center of the hospital. (There) is an old exterior wall that was one story but (following an addition) is (currently) two stories. Essentially, we’ve got an interior wall which is going to have to be taken out. It’s currently an ‘interior’ wall, but previously it was an ‘exterior’ wall. It was covered up by sheetrock.”
Wilson explained that the problem with this is when the second story was added, no additional structural support was built between the floors.
“So, what we have – across the middle of our new cancer center – is the second story of a brick (wall) that’s just kind of hanging there with no structural support for it. The assumption was that there was structural support (included) by the engineers when they built it and designed it. As we uncovered it, we determined that the only thing holding up (the wall) is 2x6’s, and that’s it. The risk being that if something shifts, you have an entire story of brick crashing down into the new cancer center. Obviously, that is not acceptable. So, we’ll put in steel to be welded in all the way across to support that, which, really, should have been done initially. When you’re stacking things on top of each other, these kinds of things are going to happen.”
Wilson said that the steel was ordered earlier this week and advised the board to expect to see a change order in the future for approximately $150,000 to pay for the steel. He said that it will probably take six to eight weeks for the steel to arrive. It is not known, at this time, how the “unforeseen event” will impact the project timeline, but Wilson advised that it is not interfering with progress at this time. Eventually, if the problem is not addressed, it will slow down the project, but if it will and by how much depends on when the steel is delivered.
“Overall, we’re pleased with the progress,” Wilson said. “Those of you who have been around a while, even with the old/new south tower addition, there’s always something that we’re going to find, something’s going to happen, particularly when we’re working in this old area.”
