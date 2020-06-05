MURRAY – A Paducah man who spoke at a Tuesday evening protest in front of the Confederate memorial on Murray’s court square was arrested Wednesday on several outstanding warrants, including one in Calloway County related to flagrant non-support and one in McCracken County for domestic violence charges.
Richard L. Dillard, 42, had identified himself to several media outlets covering Tuesday’s protest as “LaVar Holt,” but Dillard is his legal name, according to court documents. According to the McCracken County Jail website, Dillard faces charges in his hometown of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), minor injury; third-degree criminal mischief; and failure to appear.
The Calloway District Court Clerk’s Office said Dillard’s active warrant was for a probation violation because of failure to appear in court for a probation revocation hearing Oct. 18, 2019. According to a Calloway County complaint warrant dated Feb. 26, 2017, the Calloway County attorney charged at that time that Dillard had persistently failed to provide support which he could reasonably provide and knew he had the duty to provide under a court or administrative order.
The complaint stated Dillard had been ordered by Calloway District Court on May 26, 2006, to pay $394 a month to support a minor child. The complaint said he had persistently failed to provide support and had accumulated a total arrearage of $45,204.78 as of Feb. 20, 2017. It said he last made a payment on May 6, 2013, in the amount of $140.75.
According to the West Kentucky Star, Dillard had plans to participate in a “unity” meeting on Wednesday evening with McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, McCracken Sheriff Matt Carter, Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird and several others. The meeting was canceled after Dillard’s arrest.
