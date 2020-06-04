MURRAY — Karmen Hatfield and Kasandra Littrell say they were like the rest of their group of about 100 people that marched Tuesday evening in Murray to protest against police violence, as well as racism.
They had no idea of what was to come as they marched north on North 12th Street. They had no idea that, in an instant, they would join the many who have gone before them in screaming against injustice and feeling pain. In this case, it was the burning sensation of pepper spray, which was still with them into Wednesday after police say a Murray man sprayed a portion of the group with a large canister of the substance.
That man, identified by the Murray Police Department, as David Fryemire, 53, allegedly attempted to drive through the crowd of protesters but was stopped by officers. He was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail. He was arraigned in Calloway District Court Wednesday on multiple charges for allegedly spraying protesters, as well as law enforcement officers. The jail did not list him as an inmate Wednesday evening.
In addition, a second incident in which a man allegedly pointed a firearm at protesters during the early stages of the march near downtown also resulted in an arrest. Murray police say John Dickerson, 55, of Paducah was the person who initiated this act. He was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. Dickerson also was not listed as an inmate Wednesday evening.
“Last night, I struggled to fall asleep,” said Hatfield, 22, of Murray, in an interview Wednesday about her experience. “My eyes would get comfortable, then they would start feeling real dry, then there would be a dull burning sensation. Every time I swallowed, it tasted like pepper.”
Hatfield said she actually was able to turn her head before the spray was released. Littrell, 21, also of Murray, was not so lucky.
“I got literally sprayed in the face. I think every bit of exposed skin was just covered,” Littrell said, noting that her pain was increased from already having a sunburn after taking a venture Tuesday with family on a boat. “I did not sleep at all last night. It was just painful to lay in my bed. My skin was just peeling off in layers.
“My throat is really sore this morning. It was already a little sore from all of the chanting we were doing but this really made it burn.”
However, both women say they would do it again, because they believe the cause they were protesting is worth it. Throughout Tuesday’s demonstration, the crowd, made of mostly young people, chanted “I can’t breathe,” which has become a nationwide cry in memory of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, who died while in the custody of a white police officer last week. Other phrases uttered included “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace,” which are synonymous with similar protests nationwide of how blacks are treated in society.
However, Hatfield and Littrell said, while they believe there is a problem with police in America, they said they were glad local law enforcement officers that accompanied them Tuesday were present.
“I haven’t seen anybody telling about this, but after the smoke cleared a little bit, there was an officer who was very clearly in quite a bit of pain. He had definitely been sprayed in the face, but there was another girl on the ground and he was more concerned with washing her face out with milk than himself,” Littrell said of the female who she said was taken to a hospital due to the effects of the pepper spray. She said the person passed out twice.
“So after they got the girl on the stretcher, I tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey! Are you OK?” Hatfield said. “I wanted to show that somebody was checking on him, because they were with us.”
MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said, from providing traffic control to acting on Tuesday’s threats, officers’ roles were in line with the everyday philosophy of the department.
“That is for the safety of everyone,” Wiggins said. “People have the right to protest and (Tuesday) we had a number of people gathered and when something happened, officers were quick to respond and prevent further violence.”
Wiggins did say MPD was informed of the demonstration perhaps a bit later than it would like, which made preparations a bit difficult. However, by the time the demonstration began, and with the help of some officers who had been off duty, MPD, along with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray State University police had enough personnel in place to handle the situation.
“We all did a great job of doing what we could for the safety of our community and working with the protesters to make sure things went well,” said City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles. “When it comes to the unknown, or whatever you want to call it, you have to adapt to situations and it takes a team effort. You’re hoping it will be peaceful and nothing like that would happen, but we heard about a situation that was going on and responded and took care of it.”
Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens set preliminary hearings for both suspects in Tuesday’s incidents June 10. Fryemire is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree/police officer, three counts of assault in the fourth degree/no visible injury and five counts of assault in the third degree/police officer or probation officer.
Hutchens set bond for Fryemire at $15,000 cash and $2,500 cash for Dickerson.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
