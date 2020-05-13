MURRAY – Although Danny Pruitt’s friend Doug Wallace died in January, Pruitt continues to carry his legacy by educating the public and affected families about the neurodegenerative disorders he had.
Wallace was diagnosed about seven years ago with neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH), a condition that was brought on by multiple system atrophy (MSA). Pruitt was selected as an nOH Champion, which means, according to the nOH Matters website, he serves as a national ambassador to educate individuals living with neurodegenerative disorders, as well as their care partners, about a condition that can affect up to one in five people living with Parkinson’s disease and about four out of five people living with MSA.
Pruitt is one of 17 nOH Champions in the U.S. who are sharing their or their friends’ and loved one’s personal experiences with nOH, a condition that causes abnormally low blood pressure after standing with people who are affected with nervous system disorders.
“The nOH Champion program gives people living with nOH and their care partners the opportunity to share their story more broadly, helping to educate others on this lesser-known but manageable condition,” the website said. "In addition to educating others about nOH, nOH Champions encourage people who think they might have the disorder to get tested or fill out a quick symptom screener at www.nohmatters.com. The nOH Champions program is sponsored by the Lundbeck pharmaceuticals company, which describes itself as “committed to raising the awareness of brain health and providing a platform for others to share information through storytelling, bringing together a community that can learn from one another.”
Pruitt said he first met Wallace in 2008 when the two of them were exercising at Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s J. Stuart Poston Center for Health and Wellness.
“He was in super fit shape; I never would have guessed that he was 20 years older than I was,” Pruitt said. “He was a heck of a basketball player. The goal was still in the gym at that time, and we played basketball almost every day. We would sometimes play against people half our age, and he was so physically fit and such a good player that I never would have dreamed that someone who had never smoked, never drank and took care of their body the way he did would end up with a condition the way he did.”
Pruitt said he and his wife, Sonica, soon became close to Doug and his wife, Mary. Pruitt said his parents died a few years earlier and that the Wallaces’ son was no longer living, so it was perhaps natural that the couple became like a second set of parents to the Pruitts. Doug was diagnosed with MSA in 2012, and less than a year later, the same neurologist diagnosed him with nOH, Pruitt said. Doug’s nOH symptoms included becoming dizzy when he stood and then blacking out and dropping to his knees until the symptoms subsided.
Pruitt had already been taking Wallace to the neurologist in Nashville, Tennessee who diagnosed him with MSA, but then one day, the two couples were getting ready to leave town when Pruitt observed Wallace’s nOH symptoms for the first time.
“We were getting ready to go to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game one weekend and he was sitting outside in a chair waiting for us to get there,” Pruitt said. “When we got out of the car and started walking to the house, he stood up to come meet us and he immediately fell to his knees and I ran over. That was the first time I had seen this happen to him. My wife went and got his wife and he settled down and seemed fine. We went on to the game and everything, but his wife asked me to continue going to the neurologist.”
Doug was taking a relatively new medication made by Lundbeck, and representatives from the company asked Doug in 2014 if he would become an nOH Champion. Around that time, Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer, so she could not travel with him. Because of that, Pruitt participated in the program with Doug and continued after Mary died in 2015.
“She was not well enough to travel to go with him to get the training and to become a part of it,” Pruitt said. “They asked me if I would go with him, so I did and when his wife passed, I became his caregiver too – what they call an nOH care partner – and part of the champion program as well. We took some training in Boston and Chapel Hill, North Carolina just so we could learn more about the condition and how to educate other people. There’s probably several people with Parkinson’s or possibly multiple system atrophy that are dealing with maybe feeling faint or blacking out, and they may not realize that it’s a total separate condition that can be treated and there’s things they can do to make their quality of life better.”
Pruitt said his mother had Parkinson’s and eventually died of congestive heart failure, so he recognized similarities between her symptoms and Pruitt’s.
“She was a Parkinson’s patient, so I recognized the neurological symptoms that he had based on what my mom had shown,” Pruitt said. “So I was able to tell (Doug), ‘I don’t know what’s going on, but I know you have something neurological.’ We got him started at the right place at least and were able to manage both the MSA and the nOH by getting educated. The doctor kept telling us, ‘There are so many people that don’t realize they’re not asking the right questions or saying the right things to their doctors.’ That was before we became part of the nOH program, so they told us, ‘We think it would be beneficial if you guys became a part of that and try to educate more people about what this is and that if they’re having those symptoms, they should talk to their doctor about it. (They wanted us) to educate people how to talk to their doctor and what questions to ask.”
When Doug was diagnosed with MSA, he was given a life expectancy of 6-9 years. Pruitt said MSA is similar to Parkinson’s but is more severe and is fatal. Doug died on Jan. 17 of this year.
“So when Doug passed away, I thought my role was finished,” Pruitt said. “They gave me some time to grieve, and then they asked me to continue on with the program. Doug and I had spoken at a convention in Nashville (and other) places to educate groups of people about what nOH is. I didn’t feel (at first) that was something I could do without him, but they want me continue as long as I’m willing to try to get information out to the public. If the right person sees it – someone who may be struggling with something and not realize what it is – they need to know where to start to get their diagnosis and what options are available for treatment.
“It’s something I had to think about continuing after he passed, but it’s something (about which) my wife and I both said, ‘God didn’t put me through this to just take that information after he passed and throw it away.’ If we can help other people through the experience I’ve had, my main goal is to get that word out to other people.”
