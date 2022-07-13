NEW CONCORD – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing juvenile.
CCSO said James Chrisman was last seen in the New Concord community of Calloway County on July 8. He is described as a 5-foot-9-inch white male weighing approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue hoodie, black boots and a baseball cap. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said Chrisman is 17 years old.
Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Chrisman is asked to contact CCSO at (270)75-3151 or by email to ccso.office@callkyso.com.
