PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), is hosting a public hearing on Thursday, Aug. 22, to seek public comments on the reconstruction of U.S. 641 between Murray and Hazel. The meeting is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at the Hazel Baptist Church located on 301 Gilbert Street in Hazel.
The Kentucky portion of the project area runs from the Clarks River Bridge, just south of Murray, to the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at Hazel. The Environmental Assessment extends on southward to near Howard Road in Tennessee just south of Hazel. During the hearing, the public will have an opportunity to review alternatives studied as well as the route identified as the preferred alternate in Kentucky.
“Our earlier public meetings have focused on gleaning input from the public to aid in the selection of an appropriate route for the new highway,” said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat. “This public hearing is to seek public input on the environmental assessment document for the project and provide additional direction on the final design process,” Poat said. “We would appreciate the assistance of the public during this process.”
Representatives from KYTC and TDOT will be available to discuss the information presented and to answer questions. KYTC staff will also be available to discuss other issues of interest, including right-of-way acquisition in Kentucky.
Displays will be available for public review in the church gymnasium from 5-6 p.m. A brief presentation will begin at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary about the preferred Kentucky alternative, which runs primarily west of the existing U.S. 641 corridor.
Citizens may offer oral or written comments about the project and the environmental assessment at the conclusion of the presentation. Citizens who wish to provide comments publicly will be asked to sign in. A court reporter will record all public statements and will be available for recording statements of anyone who does not wish to speak publicly.
Copies of the Environmental Assessment will be available at the meeting. The assessment is also accessible online on the KYTC District 1 website, transportation.ky.gov/DistrictOne. Hard copies are also available for review at the following locations:
• City Hall, Hazel Kentucky - 215, Main St., Hazel
• Calloway County Courthouse - 312 N Fourth St., Murray
• Calloway County Judge Executive Office - 101 South Fifth Street, Murray
• Calloway County Public Library - 710 Main Street, Murray
• Henry County Courthouse - Court Square, Paris, Tennessee
• W. G. Rhea Public Library - 400 W. Washington Street, Paris, Tennessee
• City Hall, Puryear, Tennessee - 219 W Main Street, Puryear, Tennessee
• Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 1 Office - 5501 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah
• Tennessee Department of Transportation, Region 4 - 200 Benchmark Pl, Jackson, Tennessee
Following the Aug. 22 public hearing, the hearing record will be made available for review and copying only after an Open Records Request has been received and approved. All Open Records Requests must be submitted to the Office of Legal Services, KY Transportation Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40622.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), anyone has a disability that will require assistance or accommodation to attend this public hearing should contact Chris Kuntz at 270-898-2431 or via email at Chris.Kuntz@ky.gov prior to the meeting.
A five-lane urban section of new construction to improve about a one-mile section of U.S. 641 immediately at the south edge of Murray is expected to be ready for construction bids this fall. The section runs from U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road at the south edge of Murray extending southward to the Middle Fork Clarks River Bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.