MURRAY — Murray Main Street and Kenlake Foods will present Main Street Merriment tonight, beginning with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree at 5:30 on the courthouse lawn.
A news release said people are invited downtown to enjoy socially distanced Christmas activities, including letters to Santa at LadyBug’s Boutique, free kids’ craft kits at Raggle Taggle, a candy cane scavenger hunt, reindeer food at A Good Thing Consignment and free Christmas books at New Life Christian Bookstore.
Deana Wright, director of Murray Main Street, said the organization is thrilled to partner with Kenlake Foods again this year to bring back the annual Main Street Merriment event, while following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
“Due to the restrictions this year, our event will be limited, but we still want to celebrate Christmas and focus on our downtown businesses,” Wright said. “Join us as we shop, eat, and play local in a safe and healthy manner for the holiday season.”
The lighting of the Community Christmas Tree kicks off the evening. Anyone who feels uncomfortable leaving their home is encouraged to check out the Downtown Murray Kentucky Facebook page for a virtual viewing of the community tradition. A video of the Town and Gown Community Band and Chorale Holiday Concert will also be shared on the page.
The Holiday Farmers Market will be at two locations, 412 Main St. and 109 N. Fifth St. Each location will feature vendors from the Murray Downtown Farmers Market selling various food and handcrafted items. The market will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12.
People will also find Santa’s mailbox outside the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau at 206 S. Fourth St. Kids are encouraged to send their letters before the mailbox disappears on Dec. 19.
