MURRAY – Rising fuel costs were a topic of discussion at the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority board meeting Tuesday after MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner presented his proposed line-item budget for fiscal year 2023.
Skinner noted that he increased the amount of the fuel line in the proposed budget. Some board members voiced concern that the amount would not be enough given the current trends in fuel prices. Skinner advised that, if the budgeted amount was not enough to cover actual costs, it would be possible to “borrow” from other line items to provide more resources for fuel.
“If there’s nothing available there then we go to excess contract (revenue funds). We will be able to move monies over to fuel if we get to a point where we need to,” Skinner said, but noted, “I’m not against bumping it up a little bit more (in the budget). Who knows where fuel’s going to go and how long it’s going to stay there?”
In an interview after the board meeting, Skinner expanded on how high fuel prices may impact MCTA as well as riders.
Currently, city rates are $1 one way and $2 round trip; county rates are $3 and $6, respectively. While there is no plan to change fare rates at the present time, Skinner said that is definitely a possibility in the future.
“That’s something that is going to have to be discussed at some point. We’ve actually had intermittent discussions about it in the past from time-to-time. With fuel prices going up, that’s definitely going to have to be back on the table again,” he advised.
Nonetheless, taking advantage of public transportation services may be a way for people to avoid pangs at the pump.
“It’s far more efficient for somebody else to use public transit if they can at these rates – fuel rates and our rates,” Skinner said. “Even if our rates were to go up to where they were before they were lowered, which was $2 in the city and $4 in the county, it would still be cheaper.”
One factor that will help MCTA keep costs down is the lifting of restrictions on the number of people who could be on the bus at one time. Previously, MCTA could only transport three ambulatory passengers and one wheel-chair passenger.
“We had a 12-passenger vehicle that could only haul four people,” Skinner said. “With our seating capacity changing and us being able to get more on a vehicle now instead of the limited amount, that’s going to help us more as far as getting people around.”
Even though the change is new, MCTA has already seen an uptick in their ridership. “On the deviated fixed route that runs from 7 (a.m.) to 4:15 (p.m.) it was probably getting about 30 passengers a day on average and once that ban was lifted, in that first day we had nearly 50 passengers,” Skinner advised.
***
In other business, Skinner noted that the Transportation Security Administration extended the mask mandate on public transportation, including buses, until April 18.
Skinner advised the board that he has re-ordered the three vehicles that were previously cancelled and clarified that the previous orders were cancelled by the manufacturer due to a lack of materials needed to assemble the vehicles and the Kentucky Public Transit Association had nothing to do with the cancellations. Skinner said that he was told by the manufacturer to expect it to be approximately 200 days before the vehicles would arrive.
As in previous months, the ridership report showed an increase over last year. Skinner reported 6,172 total rides last month. CR1 had 436 rides, 185 for CR2, 123 for the evening route, 662 for the Gold route, 1,771 for three Murray State University basketball games and two Need Line trips.
Jonathan Baskin was appointed by the Calloway County Fiscal Court Wednesday to fill the vacant seat on the board.
The next board meeting will be Tuesday, April 5, at 9 a.m. and will be held via Zoom.
