MURRAY — The case of a Murray woman accused of several charges, including murder, in connection with the death of a man more than a year ago had its latest court session Thursday.
Deneyar Kim Puckett, 58, is accused of taking part in the killing of Rickie Puckett, 66, of Murray, on Nov. 24, 2019, at an apartment complex at the intersection of South Fifth and Elm streets. A second suspect, Charles Harding, 52, of Murray, is believed to have struck Rickie Puckett with a blunt object on the day he died, but not fatally. Harding is facing second-degree assault in the case.
Kim is charged with murder/domestic violence and burglary in the second degree in the case.
Thursday, she appeared on the docket of Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson for a status hearing in her case. During the session, Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen reported that he is needing to provide some evidence (known in legal circles as “discovery”) to Puckett’s defense team. The defense is being led by Paducah attorney Chuck Walter.
“I need to provide him with some stuff that came up recently from a cooperating witness,” Burkeen told Jameson during the hearing that was conducted by virtual communications because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I emailed Mr. Walter this morning and suggested (the next court date to be) Jan. 7 at 12:30 in the afternoon and he said that date would work well.”
During the last time this case was in Jameson’s court in November, Walter said then that he and Burkeen had also exchanged a large amount of discovery in the case at that time. Walter also said that he expected to be able to talk with Puckett about her case soon.
Thursday, Puckett, who did not appear in November, was on the broadcast from the jail and said that she had not talked to an attorney about her case and was concerned.
Jameson quickly intervened.
“Your case is in conflict because you have co-defendants in your case,” he said, adding that her case had been referred to the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy Office in Paducah, where Walter practices. “So you have had an attorney appointed and he’ll be in touch with you as soon as he can.”
Puckett acknowledged Jameson’s statement approvingly.
Puckett and Harding were indicted by a Calloway County grand jury in December 2019.
The Murray Police Department said they were located and detained on Nov. 24, 2019, at the apartment where officers had earlier found the victim, deceased. During a later preliminary hearing in Calloway District Court, MPD Detective Angel Clere testified that the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville had determined that strangulation was the cause of Puckett’s death.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.