MURRAY — A Murray woman facing a murder charge in the November 2019 death of a man in Murray will return to court next month.
In a status hearing Thursday in Calloway Circuit Court, Deneyar Kim Puckett, 58, did not actually appear in front of Judge James T. Jameson, but her attorney, Chuck Walter, spoke for her. He told Jameson that he and Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen recently exchanged a great deal of discovery in the case and indicated this will help move the process forward on his end.
Walter also told the court that he intends to talk to Puckett about her case soon. COVID-19 has limited contact between attorneys and defendants, but those restrictions have been eased. Puckett is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 3.
Puckett is accused of taking part in the killing of Rickie Puckett, 66, of Murray on Nov. 24 at an apartment complex at the intersection of South Fifth and Elm streets. A second suspect, Charles Harding, 52, of Murray, is believed to have struck Rickey with a blunt object on the day he died, but not fatally. Harding is facing second-degree assault in the case.
Kim is charged with murder/domestic violence and burglary in the second degree in the case.
The pair was indicted by a Calloway County grand jury in December 2019.
The Murray Police Department reported that it received information on Nov. 24 about a possible homicide that occurred on South Fifth Street at an apartment complex. Officers arrived at the scene and made entry into an apartment, where they found Rickie Puckett dead. MPD detectives located and detained two suspects, Charles Harding, 51, and Deneyar Kim Puckett, 57, both of Murray, within a short period of time for questioning, police said.
During a preliminary hearing in Calloway District Court, MPD Detective Angel Clere testified that the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville had determined that strangulation was the cause of Puckett’s death.
After interviewing the suspects and investigating the scene, both were taken into custody.
