MURRAY — Sometimes, it is truly amazing the lengths that people will go for a cause.
Some will willingly lose their hair for cancer patients. Others will allow a bucket of ice water to be dumped on them to seek a cure for ALS. And on Saturday morning, several groups of people in Murray tested their strength, many without any training whatsoever, to see if they could grab a long piece of rope attached to a large truck and pull it forward – all in the name of raising money for a Christmas toy drive.
That is the essence of the third annual Towing for Toys Truck Pull that utilized trucks from Max’s 641 Towing & Service, whose owner, Monty McCuiston, is leading the Towing for Toys drive that has helped local children have gifts on Christmas morning the past seven years.
“It’s amazing what kind of community we live in,” said McCuiston of the event that attracted six teams, which is up from last year’s total of four. “We actually had a few teams that had shown up the last few years not show up this time, so we’d like to get more teams out here in the future.
“It’s good to see Murray State represented (with the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and Alpha Omega Pi sorority both participating Saturday) and we would love to get more of the organizations at Murray State involved, along with the sheriff’s office and police department. All of that would make it better.”
Saturday saw a vast array of personalities represented. Both the City of Murray Fire Department and Calloway County Fire-Rescue pulled the truck Saturday, along with Murray State’s Chops and AO Pi groups. The Woodmen Life insurance firm also had a team, along with the Relentless fitness program.
There was even the younger set with a group of Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association Revolution players pulling the smaller of two Max’s trucks that were available Saturday, while two children, both under 5, were given the chance to pull a wagon loaded with toys.
The goal was to pull the respective vehicles about 50 feet each.
“It’s an awesome thing,” said Justin Price, whose son, Jameson, 3, pulled the wagon. “He actually did this last year, too, so he wanted to come back and do it again.”
Both fire agencies decided to take this activity up a notch by not only pulling the larger of the two trucks, but also deciding to pull both trucks at the same time. That amounted to a total weight of 48,000 pounds.
“This is where legends are made,” said MFD Capt. Justin Franklin as he and his team prepared to accept this challenge. Then, after it took a few seconds for them to gain momentum, they managed to complete the pull of about 25 feet, half the distance for pulling just one truck.
“Why did we do it? We were challenged,” Franklin said. “I did say this is where legends are made, but I think, looking back on it, this is also where old age is made.”
It probably should have come as no surprise that CCFR also joined MFD in attempting to pull both trucks. However, its team members insisted that there is no rivalry between the two agencies.
“Nah, we’re all one big family,” said CCFR firefighter Casey Williams. “And with this, it’s all about the kids.”
“The kids” was the motivation for every team interviewed, as they are the ones that will benefit the most from not only Saturday’s event, but also Towing for Toys overall. McCuiston said this year’s drive officially began on Nov. 1 and, along with the expected $1,000-plus produced from Saturday alone, the drive has already accumulated about $18,000 in cash donations and toys so far.
“We had about $35,000 last year, It was a really big year for us,” said McCuiston, whose drive has generated a total of about $125,000 lifetime.
Those are the kinds of numbers that Woodmen Life team member Peggy Higginson said reinforce why she moved to Murray from Paducah 18 years ago.
“It’s just awesome to give back to your community. Here, we take care of each other,” Higginson said. “I’ve been here 18 years now, and immediately after we moved here, it felt like this was home.
“This was fun. It got my heart rate going.”
Winners:
• Male Division: 1st - Murray Fire Department 11:12 seconds; 2nd - Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity from Murray State University 13:58.
• Female Division: 1st - Alpha Omega Pi sorority from Murray State University 19:91.
• Co-Ed Division: 1st - Relentless Fitness team 13:49; 2nd - Calloway County Fire-Rescue 13.80; 3rd - Woodmen Life 15:34.
• Youth Division: Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association Revolution 9.92 (with smaller of two trucks).
