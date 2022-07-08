MURRAY – It’s never a good time to abandon an animal that can’t take care of itself, but during this current heat wave, it could be a death sentence.
This was why Dawn Schade said she was furious when she got a call from a friend on Tuesday about an apparently abandoned puppy the friend had found earlier this week in Central Park. Schade, who manages Food Giant, said the friend was a former employee and called her because she knew how much Schade cares about animals. She has fostered many rescue animals over the years while waiting for them to be adopted, although she has ended up keeping a few of them.
“I’m a big ‘foster failure,’” Schade said. “I have three Malteses, a terrier and two SOMETHING, but I’ve got property and land. They’re trained perfectly, everybody goes to bed at the same time and everybody eats at the same time.”
Schade said that when her friend found the puppy, a black Labrador mix, it had worms and was a bit dehydrated. After the friend met her at the store to drop off the dog, Schade took her to the vet for a health check and to get her shots. The vet told her the puppy was about five or six weeks old.
“It was probably the last puppy in the litter and (maybe someone) didn’t want it and couldn’t get rid of it and probably dumped it,” Schade said. “It just makes me livid. I was so livid (Tuesday), I just went straight to the vet as soon as the dog came up here. I’m not part of any (animal rescue) board or anything else like that; I’ve just done this for years.”
While the story could have had a very sad ending, especially given the excessive heat warning that was in effect for the last couple of days, things thankfully turned out for the better. Schade said she quickly found a colleague who plans to adopt the puppy this weekend, so she is leaving it to him to name her. This is not the first time this particular colleague has fallen for one her rescues, she said.
“It’s another manager at one of our Reidland stores,” Schade said. “He just fell in love with her, and he had adopted a kitten I had been bottle-feeding up here for about three weeks.”
Calloway County Animal Control Officer Emily Cook said Schade is a “wonderful, caring person” who has sheltered animals for the Calloway County Humane Society on many occasions. Although Cook sees cases of abandoned animals all the time, she said it never gets easier.
“It makes me very sad that somebody would think that (little) of that puppy that they would just dump it like that and expect it to survive on its own when obviously, it can’t,” Cook said.
Cook said she encourages anyone who finds an abandoned or abused animal to call her and report it. She said Kentucky mandates a five-day hold on animals picked up or dropped off at the animal shelter, which means owners can sometimes be found if the animal happens to have wandered away from home. She said she also wants to make the public aware that the Humane Society offers vouchers to spay and neuter animals in order to cut down on the birth of unwanted animals.
