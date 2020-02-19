breaking
Pursuit results in arrest of federal suspect
- JOHN WRIGHT • jwright@murrayledger.com
Calloway County deputies, along with law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, arrested two Mayfield men today after a high-speed pursuit that ended near Kirksey after starting in Mayfield.
Mayfield police say that one of the suspects was wanted by United States marshals. Three people were inside the vehicle when the pursuit ended. Mayfield police say one of the people inside did not run, while the other two attempted to flee into nearby woods along Tucker Cemetery Road.
Both of those suspects were taken into custody within an hour. Mayfield police identified one of the suspects as Jalen Johnson, 25, of Mayfield, who was wanted on a Graves County warrant.
The other suspect was identified as Cole Fields, 24, and Mayfield police say that, along with the federal warrant for which U.S. marshals were seeking him, he now faces numerous other charges in regards to today's pursuit.
See more in tomorrow's Ledger & Times.
