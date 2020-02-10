MURRAY — The reputation of Murray State University when it comes to recruiting students has always gone along the lines of, “If we can get them on campus, they’re ours.”
This past weekend, that idea was put to the test in a big way. For the 12th year, Murray State offered the proverbial blue and gold carpet to prospective high school seniors and their families — an estimated 900 students, to be exact — for what is known as Admitted Student Weekend. In other words, it amounted to a gigantic extended campus visit event, designed to impress students who already have qualified for admission to the campus to the point that they want to make the commitment to spend their next few years in Murray.
“How big is this? I’d say a 10.5, if you go over (the scale of 1-10),” said Shawn Smee, Murray State’s recruiting office director. “It’s a great opportunity for us to highlight all aspects of the campus. We’ve had students participating in special campus tours, they’ve had the opportunity to meet with staff and financial services, they’ve had opportunities to meet and visit with faculty in academic departments, as well as have priority registration for summer orientation.
“So we’ve tried to offer as many opportunities as we can for them to experience the campus, to sit in different sessions; we’ve had different social events, different activities for students, all in hopes of acquainting them for what Murray State will have to offer when they get here in the fall.”
However, just because they are admitted, it does not mean they are enrolled, which is why Smee said this event had a significant upgrade last year.
“It used to be one day, so this is the second time that we have made it into a weekend thing (that started Friday and continued through Sunday) and every year it seems to grow,” Smee said. “We had about 950 students and their families registered. Obviously, with the weather (some parts of the eastern United States experienced wintry conditions), some didn’t make it, but we know that we also had some who simply walked into the event.
“We’ve got roughly 900 with us and we’re very excited about that, but one of the highlights for us is, last time I checked, we had families from 21 different states here, including New Hampshire, Colorado, Virginia, Minnesota and Michigan.”
John O’Keefe came with his daughter all the way from Bradford, New Hampshire, 100 miles north of Boston. He said his daughter’s best friend is already enrolled to attend Murray State and the idea of going to school with her is appealing.
“Well, you’ve got to come see it before you commit to something like this,” O’Keefe said. “They’ve done a nice job. This is a big campus, compared to some of the northern campuses, which are very tight and that’s because of their geographical space. This is big, expansive, the dorm rooms are much bigger than what we see up north. It’s definitely in the top three campuses we’re looking at right now.”
O’Keefe also noted that the guide for a tour he and his daughter took did a good job of handling that role. That person was Calloway County High School alum Mikaylen Evans, a sophomore from Murray.
“The biggest thing this means to me is just to be a friendly face that they can remember from being on the Murray State campus and understand that community is something we take very seriously here,” Evans said. “I also want them to know that they are not just a number here, they are a person and a part of this city as well. I really am just doing my best to make everyone feel welcome. They’re important and welcome on this campus.”
Cheryl Allison accompanied her daughter from St. Louis, Missouri to Murray this weekend. She said the final decision on where her daughter will attend college has not been made yet, but after they were on the campus last summer, they wanted to take a second look when the campus was at its liveliest.
“Back then, the students weren’t here and there was a lot of construction, so it’s wonderful to see everything and see how life is on campus and to just get a better sense of the community,” Allison said, adding that she could tell Murray State was taking extra steps to make this weekend special for its visitors. “And I’ve appreciated all of the extra steps they’ve taken to make this a nice event. Yes, I’ve been impressed with the people and the place.”
It appears there are two recruits who will be making Murray their college home. Kathleen Oliver of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Grace Rapp of Aviston, Illinois have come to know each other after being connected online by Murray State’s roommate profile.
Saturday, they were posing for a cellphone photograph with Rapp’s father, Tim, to display a pair of navy blue display cards. Rapp’s said “Proud to be a RACER,” while Oliver’s proclaimed “We Are Racers.”
“Before today, I’d say I’ve been here five or six times,” Oliver said explaining that Murray State offers opportunities very important to her. “Their choirs are really awesome and you can be involved with them and not have to be a music student. You can also be involved with their musicals and theater shows without having to be a theater major, which is important to me because I want to keep theater and choirs a part of my life.”
For Smee, all of this takes him back about 25 years to when he was a prospective student and looking for his college home. He chose to leave his home state and come to Murray, and with the Murray State Board of Regents having recently approved an adjustment in out-state tuition, he said that issue has particular importance.
It isn’t just work for Smee, though. He this event is very personal for him.
“I think one of the things people have told me today is, ‘My! You’re very passionate about this,’ and I am,” Smee said. “I’m a product of this place and I know that it’s an institution that changes lives, whether it is through experience in the classroom or extracurricular activities or a study abroad program, it really is an institution that is changing the lives of students who come here,” Smee said. “I was an out-of-state student and thought I’d be going to an in-state institution, but I fell in love (with Murray State). I left it for a while (after graduation) then I came back and so I’m a product of this institution and very proud of what it offers students, what it does for Murray, this county and also the region.”
