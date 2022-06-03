GEORGETOWN – Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles formally launched his 2023 campaign for governor Wednesday at the Scott County Courthouse.
Quarles said his family has farmed in Scott County for nine generations, and the 38-year-old Republican has decided to run for governor as his second term as agriculture commissioner – which is term-limited – is set to run out.
Speaking Wednesday before a crowd of around 300, Quarles emphasized his record at the Department of Agriculture, highlighting the foundation of the Kentucky Hunger Initiative, dealing with repeated budget cuts and his work abroad promoting Kentucky’s export products. He also criticized Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s record during the COVID pandemic, saying the governor left Main Street businesses and schools closed far longer than most other governors. He also said Beshear was wrong to send Kentucky State Police to write down license plate numbers of vehicles parked outside in-person Easter services in 2020, calling it harassment.
“Folks, just because we live through a once in a century pandemic does not mean our Constitutional rights, freedoms and liberties should be ignored,” Quarles said.
Quarles’ campaign also rolled out a list of 53 state representatives, state senators and county judge-executives who are endorsing his candidacy. The list included Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) and State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray).
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and State Auditor Mike Harmon have also formally announced their candidacies for the Republican nomination in the 2023 governor’s race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.