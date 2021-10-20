MURRAY – Speaking at Murray State University’s Mabel G. & J. Stanley Pullen Farm Tuesday morning, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said Kentucky’s and America’s farmers had helped get the country through the COVID-19 pandemic in a big way.
Quarles was the keynote speaker at Breakfast on the Farm, an event organized and hosted by Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture and the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. In addition to inviting Quarles to speak and serving more than 400 attendees at a breakfast made from local Kentucky Proud products, the organizations also handed out the inaugural Calloway County Agricultural Awards.
Paraphrasing a line from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Tony Brannon asked attendees to raise their hands if they had great-grandparents, grandparents or parents who had been involved in agriculture. Proving Brannon’s point, almost everyone raised a hand at one point or another.
“The very reason that you have a job in business, in education, in government, in anything is because of the productivity of the American farmer that’s allowed us to get off-farm jobs and enjoy the great things that we enjoy as a society,” Brannon said to a round of applause.
Hutson School of Agriculture Director of Development Abby Hensley thanked everyone for coming and said she had asked Murray State President Bob Jackson if he thought Mabel Pullen could have ever imagined more than 400 guests eating breakfast on her farm. Of course, his answer was “Absolutely not.” Pullen donated the farm to the university upon her death in 1995, 60 years after her husband, Stanley, had died. It has been used as a learning tool for agriculture students ever since.
After being introduced by Hutson Inc. Regional Sales Manager Matt Ramage, Quarles said he loved coming to Murray because of its vibrant agriculture industry and top-notch agriculture school. Quarles said the last year-and-a-half of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic had been hard on everyone, and there were two groups of people who deserved accolades for what they had done during that time.
“No. 1 would be our health care heroes who continue to fight this disease at home, in nursing homes and hospitals across our state,” Quarles said. “But if there’s a second group of people that deserves some praise, it’s the Kentucky farmers who kept us fed. Throughout the course of human history, whenever there’s an economic collapse, natural disaster, armed conflict, et cetera, famine usually follows that, but not this time. Our Kentucky farmers rose to the challenge in 2020 with a great bumper crop, and they did it again in 2021 to help feed not just a hungry nation, but a hungry world.
“It’s the American farmer that feeds not just our country, but feeds $174 billion worth of exports to other countries that are not as well off as us. We proved that farmers are not just considered essential, but we are considered necessary for society, and they deserve a round of applause for what they’ve done (throughout) the pandemic.”
Quarles said that as schools transitioned to virtual learning early in the pandemic and many adults were also working from home, the Department of Agriculture worked with public school systems to make they could legally pass out meals to children. He said the Kentucky Hunger Initiative also continues to work to meet that need. He said Kentucky Farm Bureau donated more than $1 million toward these efforts, the Kentucky Poultry Association donated more than half a million eggs, the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association donated 96,000 cheeseburgers and members of the dairy industry donated milk and cheese. He said 5,000 pounds of Old Folks Country Sausage were donated, and the list goes on.
Quarles said one bright spot during the pandemic was that while people were forced to quarantine, many started cooking again, and the Kentucky Proud program had its best year ever.
“We’re hoping that the ‘Buy Local’ movement isn’t just a fad, but is something that sticks around for a while, and we’re so proud that we’ve reinvested in Kentucky Proud,” Quarles said. “We have over 11,000 Kentucky Proud members, an all-time record high across Kentucky.”
Quarles said one of the biggest problems still facing Kentucky and the nation is the supply chain problem, which has affected all industries and has greatly affected farmers’ ability to order parts and equipment.
“As we are in the middle of harvest season, we’re just one worn-out part or one broken bearing away for our farmers to be shut down for a couple of weeks, and that’s kind of scary,” Quarles said. “You’re seeing it in your business as well, and economists say it’s (going to be) about a year or year-and-a-half to dig out of this. So please keep us and agriculture in your thoughts and prayers.”
The Calloway County Agricultural Awards were presented after Quarles’ speech. Brannon said the Chamber of Commerce always presents the Agriculturalist of the Year award at its annual Business Celebration, and the award can go to a farmer or an agribusiness professional. The chamber presented the family of the late farmer Jim Kelly with the Agriculturalist of the Year award on Friday night. Brannon said that since Kelly was a farmer, the Hutson School was re-presenting the chamber’s award as Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Syngenta Digital, formerly AgConnections. The company’s Allen Besand presented the family with the award.
In addition to that award, Brannon said the awards committee decided to present its own Agriculturist of the Year award to a person in agribusiness. Kyle Yancey, president/CEO of River Valley AgCredit, presented the Hutson School-sponsored award to Don Nance, relationship manager at River Valley AgCredit’s Calloway County office. Yancey said Nance would be retiring at the end of the year with 30 years of service.
Other award winners included the following:
• Trent Cossey of River Valley AgCredit presented the Friend of Agriculture award to John Wright with the Murray Ledger & Times. Wright became the newspaper’s sports editor in August, but previously wrote many agriculture-related stories over the years, and Brannon said he was being recognized for publicizing and promoting the agriculture industry in this area.
• Dan McKeel with McKeel Equipment presented the Coleman McKeel Legacy Award to Dr. Jim Rudolph, who started the Murray State equine program in 1973 and served as a faculty member in equine science for 35 years. He also started the tradition of having Racer One run around around the track at home football games after Murray State scores a touchdown. The current Racer One was present at the breakfast, and attendees were able to take photos after the breakfast.
• Furches Farms presented the Mabel Pullen Woman in Agriculture Award to Sharlisa “Shorty” Smotherman, the retired former executive director with the Calloway County Farm Service Agency, which is under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
• Calloway County Farm Bureau presented awards to three FFA (Future Farmers of America) Stars. The awards went to Calloway County High School students Hunter Rudolph and Kaylee Geurin and Murray High School student Autumn Mehr.
• The Friends of the Arboretum inducted three people into the Arboretum Hall of Fame. Brannon’s wife, Lisa Brannon, was named for coming up with the idea for the annual Fall on the Farm event 17 years ago after attending a similar event in Missouri. Abby Hensley was named for spearheading the Harvest Gala, which Tony Brannon said had raised more than $100,000 since its inception. Wayne Harper was named for initiating the formation of the arboretum. The Friends of the Arboretum officially launched in October 2009 to raise money for the facility’s development, although the first phase was underway by then.
Editor’s note: Photos of the recipients of the Calloway County Agricultural Awards will appear on an upcoming agriculture page in the Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.