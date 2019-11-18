MURRAY — Just this once, John Fannin said he wanted to see his Murray State University Racer Band perform from a different vantage point than usual — an elevated podium.
Usually, as had been the case for Racer Band halftime shows the past 25 years, he would encourage his students from eye-to-eye level on the track of Roy Stewart Stadium. Saturday afternoon was special, though. It was his last time in this role.
It wasn’t just that he was directing his last song as Murray State’s director of athletic bands from above. He did it with not only the 235 members of the 2019 edition of the Racer Band playing back to him, but they were joined by about 300 alumni who came from throughout the country to send him out in style.
“It was awesome, man! It sounded great, it looked great, and yes, I decided to watch it from the drum major podium this time so I could see and hear them all,” Fannin said of the final Racer Band halftime performance with him as director. He will retire at the end of the current academic year.
The last performance was one to remember. It featured the current band and the alumni joining forces for songs that have become staples at Stewart, the theme to the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the school’s fight song and, of course, “The Old Gray Mare.”
As the final notes faded, he ended in an embrace with the person with whom he had shared the podium, Drum Major Abby Ward. A few seconds later, he was honored by Racer Director of Athletics Kevin Saal with a personalized football jersey emblazoned with the No. 25.
And then, one last time, the crowd gave Fannin a thunderous standing ovation.
“I loved every part of it,” he said, emphasizing that, to him, it was the alumni coming back that probably had the most meaning. “They came from California, New Mexico, New York, Kansas City. They flew in from afar. That’s humbling.”
The role of the alumni came in two parts over the weekend. The first came Friday night when about 125 of them participated in a symphonic concert at Lovett Auditorium. Then came Saturday, when not only did the former students show, but in many cases, their children accompanied them as they were able to see what their parents had experienced years earlier.
“Absolutely! You’ve got to keep the generations going,” said Nathan Williams of Nashville, Tennessee, who graduated in 2004. He arrived with daughter Audrey in a stroller as they settled in to occupy the area of the stadium reserved for the band during football games, the same place he and his bandmates spent many Saturdays during their college days.
“It’s pretty memorable. It’s bringing back a lot of nostalgia and good times. I’m reliving some of the best times of my life. But, with Mr. Fannin, he brought out our best in everything, not just in music, but your educational experience in general.”
Theresa Cole, who now resides in Shelbyville, came with her two daughters, Margaret, 6, and Elizabeth, 2, both of whom spent the afternoon playing their flutophones.
“It’s very meaningful,” said Cole, a 2007 graduate, of having the children with her. “My husband (Sergio) was in Racer Band too. This is where we met, and we pretty much wouldn’t have any of this if it weren’t for Racer Band. My brother-in-law was in the band too. It’s one of those things that’s in our blood.”
When Fannin began his tenure in 1994, the Racer Band had 90 members. Now, it is a recruiting magnet for the university that takes its act on the road to further that reach. The search for the person who will take Fannin’s place as director of the Racer Band is expected to continue into the first part of 2020.
However, that is for later. Saturday was Fannin’s day.
“Band was a big part of my life when I was in college and John Fannin was a big part of that. So, by being here, I’m paying tribute to him and it’s an honor and a privilege,” said Scott Grant, a 2003 graduate from Louisville. “It’s absolutely amazing to be here today. I feel like bookending my college career with his career.”
