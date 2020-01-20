MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is difficult for Murray State fans who were part of Friday night’s Spirit Night with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies to determine the best part of the experience.
One thing is for sure, though. Somehow, some way, it all had to do with a 6-foot, 3-inch basketball player named Ja Morant, who was passed over by all of the big-name schools of college basketball and found a home in Murray. Fueled by the love of his fans in Murray and the surrounding area, the South Carolina resident became one of the best in the game, leaving Murray State after just two years as the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
So there he was Friday night, doing all of the things he used to do as a Racer — driving layups, artistic passes, spine-tingling dunks. When all was said and done, with the Grizzlies having defeated Cleveland 103-99 with anywhere from 1,200 to 1,600 Racer fans in attendance, Morant returned his love.
“It had me a little emotional,” Morant said as he was interviewed on Fox Sports South after the win. He was referring to the pregame, when he had the chance to reacquaint himself with some of the people who had cheered for him during his Racers days. “That’s special, man! But they’ve shown me that support from Day 1 since I got there.
“They travel about three hours to come here and support me like this tonight, with like 1200 people. I’m like, ‘Man! Not many people get that from their college.’”
One of the prevailing ideas of people who were in Memphis Friday is how the experience produced memories of the many postseason ventures fans have made for Ohio Valley Conference Tournaments in places like Nashville, Tennessee and Evansville, Indiana. That is because Racer fans were everywhere in the Bluff City.
“It was like a navy blue and gold mist had descended on downtown Memphis,” said Murray’s Stephen Crouch. “It was a lot of fun. From the time we parked, we ran into Racer fans. Then, you look up during the game, and they’re all over the Jumbotron.
“We were well-represented; no doubt about that.”
“It was like Murray packed up and came to Memphis,” said Danette Jones of Murray. My mom asked me, ‘Did you see anybody you knew?’ I said, ‘Anybody I knew?! It was almost a matter of who did I not know! There wasn’t a store we went to where you didn’t see Racer fans. We went into Bass Pro Shops (downtown), the Peabody (Hotel), Rendezvous (a famed barbecue restaurant). It was always, ‘Hey! Shoes Up!’”
And there was a point Friday where a factor all opposing teams in the OVC know too well seemed to manifest itself: the power of Racer Nation during a game. It was in the third quarter, as the Grizzlies – seemingly fueled by the enthusiasm of their northern guests – took command of the game, turning a two-point halftime deficit into a lead that would reach as many as 21 points. This included Morant having a signature moment, a flying one-handed tomahawk dunk off an alley-oop lob from teammate Jay Crowder.
“I think (the Racer fans) had a lot to do with it,” said Murray’s Mike Hopkins. “That third quarter turned the game around. Occasionally, you were actually hearing a ‘Let’s go, Racers’ chant, which was kind of funny, actually. I’ve been hearing that the announcers on the Fox Sports broadcast were commenting that they had never seen anything like this.
“I talked with (fellow Murrayan) Danny Hudspeth and we both commented on how this felt like Evansville last year (when the Racers won a second straight OVC title and its fan base led the way in setting attendance records). The thing is, you’re not back at home. You’re not at the CFSB Center, yet there’s blue and gold everywhere.”
Hopkins also said he had a pretty good view for Morant’s up-close meeting with Racer fans before the game, and he said he could tell the player was quite affected by the large turnout. However, unknown to Racer fans, Morant had a surprise up his sleeve for just before the game as he was presented the Rookie of the Month award for December for the Western Conference.
This is usually presented well before now, but Morant asked for that presentation to be delayed until Friday. On top of that, Morant had one more surprise – his shoes. Murray State Director of Alumni Relations Carrie McGinnis, who was a main organizer for the Memphis trip, said the navy blue and yellow Nikes he wore in the first half were shoes he had worn during his career with the Racers.
“He had them shipped that day,” said McGinnis, who had missed the pregame festivities because she was still tending to a massive gathering at the nearby Jerry Lee Lewis Honky Tonk that produced an overflow crowd of Racer fans. “I was told, though, that Friday marked the largest crowd they’ve ever had for a shootaround.
“I think we showed Memphis and really the country just what kind of fans Murray State Racers are, but I also think we showed Memphis that Ja is the real deal and someone we love and respect and we hope they love him as well, and we think they do. But one thing is for sure; they know what kind of fan base they have three hours to the north.”
Last year, as Morant was headed toward becoming a first-team All-American selection, estimates were released that Morant was responsible for as much as $277 million in free advertising to the university.
“I wouldn’t begin to know what this season has brought (now that Morant is in the NBA),” McGinnis said. “However, (Friday) night was priceless. You can’t put a dollar figure on the amount of publicity we had, and that’s thanks to our fans.”
Kevin Saal began his tenure as Murray State’s athletics director just as March Madness went into full swing last year, and he was able to experience a small but powerful taste of how Morant had become so popular in Murray. He said that as he watched Friday’s script unfold, though, he was looking beyond what Morant did at Murray State and continues to do in the NBA.
“This really highlights what we do in athletics. We have 358 student-athletes and so many of them go undocumented, but this is what any of them can become, just like all of the great athletes Murray State has had over the years,” said Saal, who came to Murray from a place very familiar with having a long line of athletic heroes, the University of Kentucky.
“You know who else I thought about, though? I thought about (Racer Men’s Head Basketball Coach) Matt McMahon and his staff and how they have led those players. But then you look at Ja, and you look at this program, and we had had a long line of what I’ll call ‘pathway players,’ and Ja’s just the latest one to form his own pathway. Look at Linette Holmslykke in golf; she was the first player from our program to play in the NCAA finals. Then there’s Quincy Williams in football (now with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars). Those are pathway players and, again, that can happen for any of our student-athletes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.