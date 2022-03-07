EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Unless people were there to see it, they probably would not have believed it.
This past weekend, the fan base of the Murray State basketball team — known as Racer Nation — quite simply took over a major city in the Midwest of the United States. That city was Evansville, Indiana, and the occasion was the final Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournament in which Murray State participated.
And all anyone had to do was take a look in the downtown area, specifically around the venue for the event, the Ford Center. It was a sea of Racer blue and gold that was so vast that Main Street, a major artery in the city, was closed in order to give Racer Nation its own private playground.
“It definitely looks like a home game,” said Donna Smith of Benton Saturday afternoon a few hours before the 22nd-ranked Racer Men, using a massive legion of their fans, defeated tough Morehead State, 71-67, to win the school’s 18th OVC Tournament title and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“With this being our last year in the OVC, everybody is going to come out and want to see our Racers play. I watched the game on ESPN (Friday night, a win over Southeast Missouri) and even the announcers were like, ‘This is so loud. Those Racer fans enjoy watching their Racers.’”
Donald Edelman of Murray is a student at Murray State and said he has been to every OVC Tournament since becoming coming to the university.
“Well, Murray State travels well. Come to think of it, we’ve always traveled well. It’s like a 9-to-1 fan ratio inside that place when we play. It’s crazy,” Edelman said.
Smith and Edelman were interviewed as they stood in the middle of the closed Main Street, which runs past the Back Stage Grill and Bar, just west of the Ford Center. That has been the headquarters for Racer Nation since the tournament moved to Evansville from Nashville for the 2017-18 season. With Saturday’s tournament title, Murray State leaves the OVC having won three of the five events played so far in the basketball-crazed Hoosier State, which will have its first OVC representative come next year as Southern Indiana, an NCAA Division 2 powerhouse, joins the OVC.
However, without Racer Nation, it could be a painful transition for the city.
“I will just say this … if you wonder if the City of Evansville knows the impact of Murray State on this tournament over the past four years we’ve been in town, I will share with you that when the Back Stage Bar and Grill put in the request to close Main Street, not only did the city comply, they also sent a copy of the permit to (current Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson),” said Murray State Director of Alumni Affairs Carrie McGinnis. “That was so he’d be aware that they would know the impact that Murray State has on that tournament and on their city and it’s been a mutually beneficial relationship.
“So, as excited as I am that we’re going to move to the Missouri Valley Conference and be there for Arch Madness in St. Louis next year, I’m really going to miss this.”
Almost every seat was taken inside the Back Stage venue by mid-afternoon Saturday. The business met its guests adorning the place in blue and gold balloons and having its servers dress in Racer shirts. About two hours before tipoff, the Back Stage entertainment area also became the base for an airing of a special edition of the Racer Podcast show that was circulated throughout the entire venue for all to hear.
The event is hosted by Murray State alums Austin Blakely, Sawyer Lawson and Logan Foster weekly, but Saturday marked not only the first time it had aired outside of its regular time slot, it was the first time it had been staged in front of a live audience.
“The Alumni Association reached out to us last week about this and we’ve done a pretty good job amassing a solid following, so why not talk with everybody else and get the fans involved?” Blakely said. “We’re just here to encourage the fans and get everybody fired up.
“We just love talking Racer basketball. That’s what the three of us grew up doing. This is all brand new to us, going outside of what we usually do, but it’s all about excitement.”
There are also two other aspects to this story that could not be ignored. Obviously, Murray State’s fortune since the tournament has moved to Evansville has improved and has not included some of the infamous developments that had a way of appearing in Nashville over the years, such as bad bounces and officials’ calls Racer fans have disputed for several years.
It never hurts to have an added bit of luck on one’s side and Evansville does possess something a bit interesting on this front. It is not noticeable from ground level, of course, but a look at a map, and especially aerial photographs, reveals that the river forms a horseshoe-shaped bend. Murray State athletics teams’ mascot is, yes, a horse.
That could only a coincidence. However, a look norththward on Main Street shows that this horse thing might not have been so coincidental after all. There, guarding the intersection were two horses, part of the mounted police unit of the Evansville Police Department.
And sitting on one of the two palomino equines was EPD Sgt. Nick Winsett, who happens to be a Murray State graduate.
“I was actually a cheerleader there from 1992-96,” said Winsett, as he sat in the saddle with his mount, Blondie, with fellow hoof beat officer Lt. Tyrone Wood aboard his horse, Scotty. “It’s almost like a homecoming to me. Now, of course, this isn’t the campus of Murray State University, but there are some of these folks coming in here that I remember from school.”
Not surprisingly, similar to how Racer fans are akin to do when live mascot Racer One makes public appearances, several of them had their pictures taken with the EPD horse patrol, something the officers with which were glad to oblige.
Winsett also remembered the day it was announced the OVC Tournament would move to Evansville.
“Murray will be playing in it. That was the first thing that went through my mind,” he said. “I haven’t gotten the chance to watch (the Racers) play because I’m outside on patrol with Blondie, but it’s pretty heartwarming to see this.
“With the river (in the horseshoe shape) and us on horses like this, I think it’s absolutely an omen that Murray State is going to win.”
And that the Racers did a few hours later.
