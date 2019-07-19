MURRAY — It has been said that the best recruiters of a college or university are the students.
In the case of Graves County’s Kyle Allen, that apparently goes for incoming freshmen as well. As he had done five previous times on eight possible stops of the inaugural Murray State University Racers Roadshow tour, there he was at the CFSB Center in Murray Thursday afternoon, once again doing what he could to show his support for a place where he will take his first classes in a few weeks.
“It’s a chance to socialize with people, make connections. The main thing is I love Murray State and I want to show that,” Allen said Thursday as he waited for the start of the Murray stop, the final one on the tour that has included numerous Murray State administrators, athletics personalities, faculty, staff and others who have visited several regional locations.
“This is No. 6 for me today. I’ve been to every one except Owensboro, Henderson and Louisville. Those were a little far. I was in Nashville last night (at the Nashville Zoo) and I have a friend over in Clarksville (Tennessee), and I’m slowly but surely trying to recruit him (away from his home university, Austin Peay).”
Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said the past several days have been inspiring.
“We’re out there spreading the word and telling people about the good things we’re doing at Murray State University,” Jackson said, discussing the tour itself. “We actually started this in St. Louis and that was not technically part of the Roadshow, but we still had 150 to 200 people there. Then we went to Mayfield, Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Henderson, Owensboro. The biggest stop we’ve had, though, was in Louisville (Tuesday) and that’s where we had about 2,000 people come to see us. We have a lot of alumni in Louisville and it was just great to see all of the people coming to see us at these places. Every stop has been great.”
Jackson said the Murray stop had a pre-registration of between 250 and 300 people. He said he expected more than that to actually attend.
“This has been extremely successful and I think it’s bettered our expectations with every stop,” said Carrie McGinnis, the university’s director of alumni relations. “We’ve had hundreds of opportunities to talk with donors, alumni, prospective and admitted students and their families. It’s been a joy.”
The tour is similar in design to tours undertaken by athletics departments from some of the larger institutions in the country in their off seasons — i.e. the Big Blue and Big Orange Caravans of the University of Kentucky and University of Tennessee, respectively. This one goes further, though, incorporating academic officials, along with athletics coaches and players.
“We’ve had a huge response from all across athletics, recruitment, our deans, our colleges, programs. It’s been a real collaborative effort across the campus,” McGinnis said. “Basically, the idea was if you love Murray State University, we want you to come.”
Murray State Head Football Coach Mitch Stewart said he was glad when he heard new Director of Athletics Kevin Saal was committed to being part of the event.
“There’s a huge level of excitement and kind of a buzz around our program right now,” Stewart said, mentioning the obvious — former Racer basketball star Ja Morant, who was picked No. 2 in the NBA Draft last month by the Memphis Grizzlies. “We use Ja all of the time and the whole university can use that. Football can use basketball, but guess what? Basketball can use football too.”
Stewart’s program is still gaining attention, thanks to one of the more memorable moments of the college football season in 2018: the kickoff return of Racer Malik Honeycutt to beat Southeast Missouri State in the final seconds. It is a play that still finds its way to ESPN’s telecasts as the football season approaches.
“No that doesn’t hurt us. It’s a lot of fun,” Stewart said.
Carol Brunn, coordinator of the university’s Town & Gown program, was present for several of the stops on the tour and said the Louisville stop was particularly memorable.
“Louisville had a proclamation that day for us. They named that day Murray State Day,” Brunn said. “We’re really excited with the outcome of all of these stops and it just seemed that, as the word out out more and more, our crowds got bigger and bigger and bigger.”
