MURRAY – The Murray State University Racer Band might have seemed bigger during Saturday’s football game. That is because 265 high school students from four different states joined the band during their halftime show.
Dr. Trae Blanco, director of University Bands and Orchestra, explained that High School Band Day is a recruitment opportunity and is open to any student in high school. The event started in 2019 while the band was under the direction of Dr. John Fannin and had approximately the same number of students that year as well.
“We have students from ninth-grade up to seniors, so there is a long-term payoff there,” Blanco said. “A bunch of the students I talked to today were here with us in 2019, so they had a good time and were interested in coming back and doing it again.”
The students kicked off the day starting at 9 a.m. when they practiced the music and visuals they would be performing. During this time, students were able to meet with faculty and also break into sectionals to practice with other members who play the same instrument.
“They get to hang out with small sectionals and do what the tubas do, do what the clarinets do and the drumline and all those things,” Blanco said. “I think as exciting as it is to be on the field and perform with us at half time, everything else they are getting to do during the day, as far as the culture of what we do, and what it means to be part of the group, I think it is more important than what they will experience during halftime. Which is still pretty cool.”
After rehearsal, the students were provided lunch and, according to Blanco, the Racer Band fed 511 people which included high school students, Racer Band members, directors, and chaperones. During the game, the high schoolers joined the Racer Band in the stands to perform songs between plays. For halftime, the now more than 500 member Racer Band took the field to march and perform the song “2001” as well as play “God Bless America” to honor those who served for our country.
After they performed, students were encouraged to visit the recruitment tent. As of now, the number of students who have joined Racer Band because of this event, or other recruitment events, is unknown. Blanco said that he and Dr. Brent Johnson, director of athletic bands and associate director of bands, will pull new students aside during their first practice in the fall to ask them if they joined because of an event.
“I think one of the biggest things for us is just having the opportunity to bring students to see what we do by the minute,” Blanco said. “It’s just a day in the life of what we do”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.