MURRAY — A new initiative at Murray State University is looking to promote mental health among students, with an event Monday looking to help familiarize students with resources available to them.
The initiative is a collaboration of students, faculty and staff with the aim of increasing awareness of the impacts of mental health issues on students. Spearheaded by the Office of Student Engagement and Success, the initiative will feature events held on the last Monday of each month this semester. Each event will center on a core pillar of mental health and wellness.
The event in the Curris Center Monday was the first planned for the year. Peggy Whaley, director of student engagement and success, spoke more about the aims of the Racers Empower initiative.
“We wanted to help our students with their mental health and wellness,” Whaley said. “We wanted to share resources, have them do some fun activities and have a snack, but also start this ‘empowerment wall’ too so they can share their goals and what empowers them and gives them strength.”
The wall was one item visitors could take a look at, with students writing goals or personal strengths and posting them on a wall that will return at future events hosted by the initiative.
“We know that mental health and wellness is really important, and some big issues on college campuses are anxiety and depression,” she said. “We are seeing many more students with lots of issues in all of our student support offices. So we wanted to start some programming that would focus on giving them resources but also help them start the conversation about mental wellness and what that looks like and how they can feel better about their time here at Murray State.”
Among those present during the day was Trey Book, a student regent who is also president of the Student Government Association. He said that addressing mental health issues for students was one of the focuses of his campaign for SGA president.
“It is something that is very important to me. When I was campaigning for this position last year, this is something I said from day one that I want to help tackle,” Book said. “Every single day and every week, we are getting more and more students that come into the counseling center or the different offices on campus that are concerned about their mental health, and might have to drop out of school because of it.
“There are a wide range of reasons, but as a university, we are not only responsible for making sure students are academically prepared, but making sure students are mentally and physically well also.”
Others present at the event included people with the university’s wellness center, in addition to faculty members from various other offices meant to help students ranging from veterans to first-time students. in the coming months, events will focus on other aspects of mental health, including healthy tips for interpersonal relationships, managing stress and connecting the mind with the body.
Whaley said the hope is such events will help students feel more comfortable about discussing their mental health issues with those on campus who can help, while simultaneously drowning out any stigma surrounding students seeking help.
“One of the goals is to combat that stigma, and let students know it is OK to talk about what they are going through,” she said. “It is about starting a conversation, and that is really important.”
