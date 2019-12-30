MURRAY — With two days left in a campaign organizers are already calling the most successful online fundraiser in Murray State University history, hopes are high that a readjusted goal can be met.
The Racers Give campaign began in early December and was designed to coincide with the wishes of Murray State President Bob Jackson of utilizing funds normally utilized for a presidential investiture ceremony and having those go to needs-based scholarships. Jackson and other university officials created the campaign as a way of furthering this mission and giving alumni, students, faculty and others the chance to be part of the cause with the original goal set at $100,000 for what was to have only been a week-long activity.
Sunday, with the fundraiser extended to end Tuesday, more than $190,000 had been generated, just short of the new goal of $200,000.
“This is historic,” said Tina Bernot, the university’s executive director for its Office of Development, who has been keeping watch on the numbers even while spending the holidays in New Orleans. “Yes I do, and it changes all of the time, but it’s really great because it’s going to help so many students.”
Actually, Bernot said that has already started happening. She said Sunday that each scholarship is expected to amount to $1,000, perhaps a little more, depending on the financial needs of students. She said the first 100 needs-based scholarships were presented before the end of the just-completed fall 2019 semester.
“That means that even as people continue to give to this, they can know that what they’re doing is already helping students,” she said. “This has been such a huge team effort and it has not been just a one-person thing. You’ve had many, many people involved with this in so many ways and our donors, we can’t say enough about them.”
However, it is not over. The campaign ends on Tuesday and anyone still wishing to be part of this has options.
“They can go online at give.murraystate.edu and can make a contribution that way. They also can write a check or give a cash donation by coming to 200 Heritage Hall (intersection of North 16th Street and the KY 121 Bypass) and we’re going to have that office open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.”
In a video sent to various Murray State supporters a few days ago, Jackson thanked the many contributors who have helped this campaign achieve the success it has so far.
“I want to express my sincerest gratitude to our alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends, as well as our entire Racer community, for their generosity during our Racers Give campaign,” he said. “As Racers often do, we have exceeded all expectations and soared past the original goal of $100,000.
“This is one of the most successful initiatives in our history and, again, I really want to thank you for all you’ve done to make this program successful. It’s going to help our students and we are deeply grateful.”
