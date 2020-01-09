MURRAY — Murray State University Director of Annual Giving for the Office of Development Christian Barnes said Wednesday that he learned a long time ago to never underestimate the power of the Murray State community when it comes to supporting a cause.
However, even he admitted that the results of the recent Racers Give Campaign to generate funds for needs-based scholarships were a bit surprising. When all was said and done last Tuesday, the final day of 2019, the campaign had accumulated a whopping $217,896, nearly $18,000 more than the amended goal of $200,000.
“Blown away,” was how Barnes described himself and others in the Office of Development last week when they realized the final total. “We’re just very excited and humbled with the amount of support that was given for this, that this many people would be that excited about being part of it.
“This a big reason I came here (after graduating from Hopkins Central High School near Madisonville) – this community. I really felt that feeling of community among the alumni, its students and others to give to something and I felt that first-hand (Barnes earned his bachelor’s degree in 2018 and earned his master’s in December).”
The campaign was the idea of Bob Jackson, the 14th president of the university, who, like Barnes, is an alum of Murray State. However, he opted to forgo an investiture ceremony that is customary for new university presidents, saying the cost of about $25,000 could be better used for something more worthwhile, like needs-based scholarships for students who are struggling to pay the necessary financial costs of pursuing a higher education.
Along with that, though, he asked for one week in the fall semester to be devoted to this cause. It was called the Racers Give Campaign, with the goal being to raise $100,000 between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. This changed about midway through that week.
“We had reached $95,000 by that Wednesday,” Barnes recalled. “We had already set high expectations at $100,000, then to reach $95,000 that soon, we were like, ‘Oh my gosh! We’re going to go way over!’
“So Dr. Jackson felt we could do more if we extended the period and the goal.”
The final total marks a record for the university, as this campaign now goes down in history as the most successful such activity for funding scholarships. Barnes said it is not known how many scholarships will be created from the funds accumulated but, with the way the campaign was designed, money will be used immediately.
Earlier, Murray State Executive Director of Development Tina Bernot said that at least 100 students were served with funds that had been received before December had ended.
“On behalf of many future Racers, we are deeply grateful for the generosity of our alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends as they provided gifts for scholarships,” Jackson said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “We have a tremendous responsibility to the students and families of this region, state and beyond as we work to ensure an affordable, world-class education.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.