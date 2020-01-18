DEXTER – Kentucky State Police say a Dexter woman was injured Friday morning after her vehicle collided with a Calloway County Road Department dump truck on Radio Road.
KSP Trooper Adam Jones said Trooper Mike Ray responded at approximately 8:40 a.m. with a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy to a report of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of KY 1346 and KY 1824 in the Dexter community. The preliminary investigation showed that Kimberline A. Conner, 58, of Dexter, was traveling south on KY 1824 operating a 2006 Dodge Durango while Henry G. Dale, 54, of Benton, was operating a 2012 International Durastar dump truck belonging to the Calloway County Road Department.
Dale was reportedly stopped on KY 1346 headed west, preparing to cross KY 1824, when he failed to observe Conner traveling south, Jones said. He said Dale pulled into the path of Conner, causing Conner to collide with Dale’s vehicle on the passenger side.
Conner was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both Dale and Conner were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.
The collision is being investigated by Trooper Ray. He was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray-Calloway County EMS and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.