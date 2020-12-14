MURRAY — For many, the Christmas character known as The Grinch is associated with negativity.
They tend to forget, though, that the Dr. Seuss story that features the one who tried to prevent Christmas from coming changes his attitude and ends as a character of good. Such as the case Saturday morning.
The Grinch seemed to be up to his old tricks for a 5K road race named for him in Murray as rain was expected to put a damper on things. In the end, though, just like the story, all ended well and The Grinch’s 2020 Stink, Stank, Stunk 5K to benefit the Towing for Toys agency was a big success.
“I’m very pleased. The weather cooperated, we ended up with 51 runners (after a strong surge in the days leading into the race). I couldn’t be more happy, especially with as many last-minute entries as we had,” said Monty McCuiston, coordinator of Towing for Toys and the race organizer. Estimates from the event, once everything was tabulated, would generate between $3,000 and $3,500, helping add to what appears to be another record year for the Towing for Toys drive he started nine years ago.
This marked the second 5K Towing for Toys hosted in 2020, both of which it offered for the first time.
However, in a year where the COVID-19 pandemic has caused numerous similar events throughout the region to be canceled or relegated to virtual competitions, it seemed Saturday’s event came at an opportune time for people seeking such an activity.
“I just saw it on Facebook (a few days earlier) and figured it would be a cool thing to do on a Saturday morning,” said Scott Solowey of Murray. “I’d be decorating for Christmas probably if I wasn’t doing this, so I’m very glad they’re doing this.”
The idea of finding a way to scratch the competitive running itch is also what brought Zac Rambo and wife Jordan all the way from the Kevil community west of Paducah to Murray Saturday, along with their 4-year-old son, Bowen.
“We’ve just been wanting to run a few 5Ks and there haven’t been very many races for us this year,” said Jordan, adding that there was one more thing that persuaded them to register for the Grinch event about two weeks ago. “Well, Bowen loves The Grinch, so we thought this might be a good little family outing.”
So the Rambos arrived at Murray High School Saturday looking the part. Zac had a red shirt, Jordan a green one and Bowen a white one, all emblazoned, in one way or another, with quotes from the Dr. Seuss story.
And Bowen continued what is seems to be a tradition. Starting the race in a stroller pushed by his father, then getting out of it and running several hundred yards with this happening two or three times, the last of which was at the finish line.
“Yeah, he’ll run some near the middle of the race, usually about 200 or 300, maybe 400, yards at a time. When we run at home, he’ll just hop out of the stroller and off he’ll go,” Zac said. “You know, though, it is fun and it’s fun to raise some money for kids.”
McCuiston has had to be creative with his fundraisers this year, thanks to the pandemic. A concert and tow truck pull, two of the main cash generators, were put on the shelf due to social-distancing concerns. To counter this, the Santa Cause 5K was started in July, as well as a golf tournament in September.
Then came Saturday, which was not only one of the few running events to have occurred in the area this year, but it was also one of the few Christmastime events so far in Murray. Runner Rose Ross Elder said this 5K showed that, if people want them enough, events can still happen.
“This shows that our community has figured out that you can do things outdoors. We’ve got the climate for it,” said Elder, who was also supporting a teammate. She and McCuiston are both Murray City Council members. “Absolutely I’m supporting him today. Monty does a lot of good things for this community and we want to really encourage everybody to do the healthy thing, which is exercise, but make sure you stay outside if you can. Wear a mask, especially when you’re inside, and social distance.
“The vaccine is on the way. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
And yes, The Grinch himself did make an appearance, kind of.
Jeremy Price is one of McCuiston’s drivers at Max’s 641 Towing and Service and he came dressed for the occasion, complete with a mask of the furry green Christmastime character.
“But of course! Somebody’s got to be The Grinch Who Stole Christmas right?” Price said. “I mean, it’s part of 2020! Stink, stank, stunk! So here we are and I just had to play the part.”
