MURRAY — Tuesday afternoon became a wait-and-see game for organizers of the annual Community Night for first responders and other agencies at Chestnut Park in Murray.
Pesky rain showers were not leaving the Murray-Calloway County area as quickly as predicted, and as the start time of the event approached, the idea of pulling the plug and trying another night was discussed.
In the end, though patience paid dividends.
“It was looking kind of iffy,” said Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt, who is the main organizer for this activity. “But I’ve been lucky all of these years that we’ve done this so far. I figured that one of these years my luck is going to run out, but it looks like the rain is moving out and people are showing up.”
In fact, it did not take long for a large crowd to develop as numerous children, accompanied by parents, grandparents and other family members, were able to enjoy everything from police/sheriff’s vehicles to fire trucks, even wreckers and utility trucks.
However, the presence of something previously not seen at this event, a large armored security vehicle from the 438th Military Police Co. of the National Guard, based in Murray, seemed to have everyone’s attention.
“It’s awesome. I really liked it because there’s a lot of gears and a helmet inside,” said Taylor Partin, 9, of Paducah, who made the journey with her grandfather, Bruce. Her father, Jeremy, is an MPD officer. “I wish my cousin was here because he would absolutely die. He’d love it.”
First Sgt. Michael Weatherford of the 438th said the vehicle’s actual identity is something called an M1117, which provides added armor and weapon capacity, as well as mobile speed.
“Not many people around here have seen it and that’s because we don’t bring them out very often,” Weatherford said, adding that this is going to change. “Yeah, you’re going to start seeing a lot more of them around town, so with Community Night, we figured we’d give people an idea of what will be going down the road so it doesn’t surprise them.”
Speaking of surprises, one would think a look inside an actual law enforcement vehicle would mean avoiding the back seat. After all, that is where suspects are placed after being arrested. Carolyn Keys of Murray, though, was not afraid.
“That’s because I’ve never been in the back of one because I’m a good girl,” Keys said after she and son Braxon, 4, took this visit together. “I also want him to know that if he’s bad someday, that’s where he’ll go. One of our friends, though, is a sheriff and (Braxon) wants to be one when he gets older.”
Shutt said this is one of his favorite nights of the year.
“The biggest part of all of this is to show the community that we love our community and it gives them a chance to meet us in a setting that’s not as serious,” he said. “We’re proud to get out here in one spot and meet everyone.”
Traci Cossey of Murray said she almost did not bring her son, Chance, who is 2 and seemed to have the perfect name for this occasion. That is because she took a “chance” on the weather improving.
“You know what? He’s had fun,” Traci said as she and Chance were about to leave the West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation booth, which was allowing children to climb inside a bucket that linemen use to elevate to ailing power lines so they can repair them.
Chance was eyeing the bucket that was attached to the mechanical arm of the nearby truck.
“When we walked up, he said, ‘Want to go high.’ He wants to go up in that truck,” she said. “He’s not scared of anything. This is his first time coming to this event and I’m absolutely glad we came.”
