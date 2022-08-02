MURRAY – Last weekend’s rains temporarily brought cooler temperatures and much-needed moisture. Even though lawns are greener this week, the 1.26 inches of rain that fell last week and over the weekend was nowhere close to the amount needed to begin to bring the county out of its drought.

“Whenever you get 1.26 inches over about a five-day stretch, that is typically really good,” Murray’s Official Government Weather Observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah Office Justin Holland said. “If you got that much every five days, we would not be in a drought, and we would not be having too much rain. That is just about right. But whenever you go so, so long and don’t have hardly any rain, that 1.26 inches just soaks into the ground to where you really need a whole lot more. So, that 1.26 inches, it really was just a drop in the bucket to what the ground actually needs.”