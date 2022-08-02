MURRAY – Last weekend’s rains temporarily brought cooler temperatures and much-needed moisture. Even though lawns are greener this week, the 1.26 inches of rain that fell last week and over the weekend was nowhere close to the amount needed to begin to bring the county out of its drought.
“Whenever you get 1.26 inches over about a five-day stretch, that is typically really good,” Murray’s Official Government Weather Observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah Office Justin Holland said. “If you got that much every five days, we would not be in a drought, and we would not be having too much rain. That is just about right. But whenever you go so, so long and don’t have hardly any rain, that 1.26 inches just soaks into the ground to where you really need a whole lot more. So, that 1.26 inches, it really was just a drop in the bucket to what the ground actually needs.”
Holland noted that, while the county saw a few hours of light rain on Saturday and Sunday, the majority (around 75%) of the 1.26 inches of rain actually fell last Wednesday.
“We finished the month of July with a total of 3.67 inches of rain, which is about one inch below normal,” Holland said. “I do know the month of June was way below normal. Going back to June first, we are probably about four to five inches below normal; that is why we are in an extreme drought.”
The county is currently in a stage three drought. Holland explained there are four drought stages. “Stage D4 would be a catastrophic drought. So, we are getting close to the worst drought that there is, but we are in Stage D3, which is an extreme drought. … We had been in Stage D2, which is a severe drought.
“Now, about half of Calloway County is in an extreme drought. The other half of the county is still in a severe drought. Most people will not know the difference because everybody just knows that it’s very, very dry. … It’s basically the southwest side of the county, from about Lynn Grove southward to Hazel, kind of the southwestern quadrant of the county is in an extreme drought, and everybody else is in a severe drought. All of that is supposed to be based on how much rainfall has fallen throughout the county and also what the soil moisture is like the deeper you go down within the ground.”
Unfortunately, there’s not much relief in sight. Holland advised that there is a small chance of an isolated pop-up shower or storm today and again at the end of the week; however, all of the long-term trends and guidance puts the county at below normal or near normal precipitation. He noted it is possible that could change, but he is not hopeful that it will.
“We are currently supposed to be near 90 degrees for this time of the year, and we are forecast to be around 95-96 degrees starting tomorrow through about Thursday,” Holland said. “Then, it will cool down two to three or four degrees over the weekend. This would be considered a heat wave coming up tomorrow through the end of the week. This would be the fifth heat wave that we’ve had for the summer.
“The heat index values will get up close to 105 degrees, so anybody that’s outside working or playing sports, having band practice or anything like that, should definitely monitor the heat from about 11 a.m. until about 7 p.m. That tends to be the hot time of the day. So, anytime before 11 a.m. should probably be safe to be outside and anytime after 7 p.m. We will probably end up with a heat advisory at some point this week that the National Weather Service puts out, so don’t be surprised to see that.”
Holland advised that the City of Murray is still under a burn ban; however, the county is not. “The city issued theirs back on July 1, and it will remain in effect until we get a sufficient amount of rainfall. So far, we have not gotten a sufficient amount of rainfall,” he said and added, “The last I heard, the county was going to hold off because it creates a lot of issues and conflicts when the county puts out a burn ban.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes confirmed what Holland said and noted that he has had the paperwork on his desk for a few weeks, but he is waiting for Calloway County Fire-Rescue Director Tommy Morgan or the Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen to ask him to declare a state of emergency to institute a burn ban.
“We have not done anything because we haven’t had any issues yet as far as people being irresponsible,” Morgan explained. “When we put that burn ban in effect, the way it’s written, if you and your family are sitting outside roasting s’mores, I’ve got to put your fire out unless you’re doing it in a grill, a closed-in container. I am against it because what happens is the neighbor calls because they know there’s a burn ban, and it ups our calls by quite a bit. (Then we are) chasing fires that may not cause a problem.
“One of the last ones I did was for a little boy’s birthday party, and we had to put the fire out. It was a campfire they were roasting s’mores and hot dogs on for a boy’s birthday party. But the way it’s written, nobody thinks about all that. And all of that gets put on the (CCFR) volunteers. I’m worried that we’re going to be on one side of the county, chasing a fire that’s not an issue; and we’re going to have a fire, and we’re all going to be on the wrong side of town. So, I’m not a big fan of bans until we start having issues.”
Morgan advised that, so far, there have not been any issues. He noted that the few fires CCFR has been called to put out were mostly electrical, such as from power lines coming down, and there was one which was caused by a piece of equipment. “But as far as somebody burning something – knock on wood – so far, we’ve not had that issue,” he said.
