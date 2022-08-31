MURRAY – Court documents show that the man arrested by the Murray Police Department over the weekend on charges of first-degree rape and sodomy allegedly made initial contact with the victim online before inviting her to his apartment.
According to a sworn affidavit obtained by the Ledger & Times from Calloway District Court, a female Murray State University student said she matched with Logan Haigh, 23, of Murray, on the Tinder dating app, and Haigh then allegedly texted her through Snapchat. The alleged victim told police she agreed to meet Haigh at his apartment the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, and told her roommate and a friend where she was going before she left her residence hall on campus.
The alleged victim told police Haigh greeted her at the door with a hug and she entered the dark room. After sitting on the couch watching TV for about 10 minutes, the alleged victim said Haigh began to touch her and she asked him to stop. She said he listened the first time but continued to touch her after that. At one point, the alleged victim said she kicked Haigh away, but he then allegedly grabbed her leg and forcefully removed her pants.
The alleged victim told police she repeatedly told Haigh no and that she did not want to have sex with him. She said she was unsuccessful in pushing him away because he was stronger than she was, and he allegedly proceeded to have sex with her despite her protests. She said that after the encounter had ended, Haigh allowed her to get dressed and leave. The alleged victim went to the police station to report the incident on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and MPD arrested and charged Haigh on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Haigh has been released on a $10,000 cash bond and is due to appear in Calloway District Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. The conditions of the bond state that Haigh is not to violate any local, state or federal laws; is not to consume any alcohol or illegal drugs; is prohibited from contact with the alleged victim or complaining witness and must stay away from anywhere she might be at all times; is required to submit to random drug testing; and must make all scheduled court appearances.
In an unrelated case, another Murray man accused of first-degree rape and sodomy is appearing in court this week. According to a uniform citation, Bradley Scott Davenport, 33, of Murray, was arrested by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Aug. 22, and charged with incest - forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age; rape in the first degree - domestic violence; and sodomy in the first degree - domestic violence. The crimes of which he accused allegedly occurred on Sunday, Aug. 14, and Davenport is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. today in Calloway District Court.
It is the policy of the Murray Ledger & Times to withhold the names of rape victims in its reporting.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.