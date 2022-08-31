MURRAY – Court documents show that the man arrested by the Murray Police Department over the weekend on charges of first-degree rape and sodomy allegedly made initial contact with the victim online before inviting her to his apartment.

According to a sworn affidavit obtained by the Ledger & Times from Calloway District Court, a female Murray State University student said she matched with Logan Haigh, 23, of Murray, on the Tinder dating app, and Haigh then allegedly texted her through Snapchat. The alleged victim told police she agreed to meet Haigh at his apartment the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, and told her roommate and a friend where she was going before she left her residence hall on campus.