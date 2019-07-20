MURRAY – With the arrival today of the 50th anniversary of NASA landing Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon, several Murray Ledger & Times readers are reflecting on where they were when they experienced this momentous event in human history.
Dr. Jean Lorrah – professor emeritus at Murray State University and author of multiple science fiction novels, including several official “Star Trek” books – said that in the summer of 1969, she had just completed her first year as a professor at Murray State.
“I wanted to travel, and discovered that I could live in England for six weeks at a cost I could afford by taking a course in Shakespeare at Stratford-on-Avon,” she said. “It was marvelous experience! We had lecturers who back home were famous scholars cited in our textbooks, and tickets to all the performances by the Royal Shakespeare Company. One day, I saw the unknown young Judi Dench in ‘Twelfth Night.’ Held rapt by her performance, I nonetheless heard a man seated behind me opine, ‘With that voice, she’ll never make it as an actress.’
“We students were scattered in B & B’s and small hotels throughout the small town, one of the most picturesque in the UK, and we had Britrail passes that allowed us to travel to London, Canterbury, York, Edinburgh – wherever we wanted to go on the three-day weekends built into the course. I have many wonderful memories of that summer, but one of the most amazing is what happened on July 21.
“Mankind’s first landing on the moon was scheduled to coincide with prime time television in the United States on July 20 – but in England, that was the wee hours of the morning of the next day. Our landlord roused my roommate and me at around 2 a.m., and we gathered in the TV lounge to see, live, ‘One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.’ We cheered, we hugged each other, and then the station went off the air and we went back to bed.
“But the next morning, when we went outside, we found Stratford-on-Avon draped in American flags! Everyone knew the American students, and everywhere we went people shouted, ‘Congratulations!’
“Of the many times I have visited the British Isles, that was the time I most felt the bond between our two countries. The Brits were as proud of us as if they had done it themselves, obviously seeing us as still their progeny, even though we are all grown up and long since left home.
Terry Little said he and his wife, Judi, were camping with friends in Wisconsin.
“On the morning of the 20th, we all decided to head for home so we could see the landing,” Terry said. “We were listening to the radio about what was going on and stopped at a bar when the Eagle was about to land. Everyone in the bar was watching a baseball game but we demanded that the change to channel so we could watch little models of the lander and hear the live transmissions. ‘Houston, the Eagle has landed.’
“We then got back in my van and went the rest of the way home where we watched Neal Armstrong step off the lander and say ‘One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’ Our mutual reaction was ‘What did he say?’ The transmission was so garbled that even the announcers took a while to figure it out. It was a magnificent day for America, the world and mankind. Too bad we don’t think that way anymore.”
A longtime photography enthusiast, Terry added, “I have a portfolio of photos from Apollo 11 and the landing. They were offered by Kodak to some of their customers in 1969. What makes them special is that they are photographic prints from the photos that you have seen printed in paper and magazines.”
“I was hugged up to my future wife watching this in her parents’ house with my dear future in-laws,” remembered Doug Mullins.
“I was seven months pregnant and my husband was in Air Force pilot training,” said Diane Taylor. “We set the alarm and woke up around 1 a.m. so that we could watch the actual landing and see Neil Armstrong step out onto the surface of the Moon. I was all of 20 years old and amazed.”
“My family went to the home of friends to watch the landing in color,” Gena Wilson said.
For Melvin Page – a former associate professor of history at Murray State and emeritus professor of history at East Tennessee State University currently living in Asheville, North Carolina – it is the moon landing’s legacy in the years afterward that stands out to him.
“In 1973, I was living in the southeastern African country of Malawi, and had occasion to visit a small fishing village there on Lake Chilwa,” he said. “One midday I observed several fishing boats, hauled up on the shore, awaiting a late afternoon launch in anticipation of an evening catch. The largest and likely the best of these craft had its name painted on the stern: ‘Aporo Ereben.’ Clearly, the owner had been inspired by the most amazing and advanced achievement he could imagine, the United States Apollo 11 spacecraft, launched just four years before. As an American living in what even then was one of the poorest countries in Africa, I was humbled by this recognition of my country’s achievement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.