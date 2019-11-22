MURRAY — The road to providing voluntary travel IDs for Kentuckians has been an ongoing issue for years. This week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it would be setting up 12 regional offices to issue the special licenses that will allow Kentuckians to board domestic flights and gain access to certain federal facilities.
For folks in Calloway County, a trek to Paducah will be necessary if they wish to attain a voluntary travel ID. Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said that is an option for those who wish to get their voluntary travel ID, but added that many Calloway County natives could make do with a passport, should they so choose.
“What I have come to realize in this period of time is that not everybody needs a Real ID,” Avery said. “If you have a passport, you don’t have to have the voluntary travel ID on your driver’s license. It may be more convenient if you don’t want to fly with your passport card. But not everybody has to have it.”
Avery said she personally has plans to get a passport card from the Calloway County Public Library, which is now capable of providing passports to people in the county.
“I am going to apply for a passport card, and I am going to go to the state department website, fill out their form, print it, and take the documents it tells me to bring,” she said. “I am going to make an appointment at the library and I am going to get a passport card, and I am not going to care about whether Kentucky has a voluntary travel ID or not.”
But Avery said some people may not wish to keep a passport card or passport on hand in the case that they are traveling, or needing to visit Fort Campbell, for example. For those people, the option to get a voluntary travel ID will still be present at the office in Paducah.
Avery said that the Paducah office should be open after the beginning of 2020, though a concrete date is not yet in place. Avery said the new system is also in a state of transition, and that the procedures for getting a passport have been set in place for a while.
“The passport process has been honed to perfection over the years by federal government,” Avery said. “It will probably be less frustrating for people to go through that process, especially since the library is now a passport acceptance facility.”
The regional offices are needed to beat an Oct. 1, 2020, federal deadline for the state to start issuing Real ID driver’s licenses within the state. While the state originally planned to have circuit court clerks across Kentucky’s 120 counties handle the process, staffing issues and other factors involved in the pilot programs in Franklin and Woodford counties saw the state move to the regional office option.
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Matt Henderson, vehicle regulation commissioner in the state Transportation Cabinet, told state lawmakers Monday that the state eventually would like to have 28 to 30 regional offices.
The cost to operate and staff 28 regional offices, he said, would be about $16 million a year, but the sale of the special licenses would help defray the expenses. The licenses will cost $24 for four years and $48 for eight years.
While the new IDs are mostly for the state to come into compliance with federal law, Avery said that for anyone in Calloway County who doesn’t have plans to board a plane or visit a federal facility, a standard driver’s license should suffice for their needs. She said more information on what is needed to acquire a normal license, or voluntary travel ID can be found at drive.ky.gov.
