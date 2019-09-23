MURRAY – The Real Men Wear Pink of the American Cancer Society will kick off its 2019 campaign with a Reveal Party at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Murray State University’s Heritage Hall at the corner of KY 121 and 16th Street. The 10 new men who will wear pink to raise awareness of breast cancer during the month of October will be revealed and the campaign will officially begin.
“We had an amazing group of men last year,” said committee chair Martha Andrus. “We feel we have another group of outstanding men who are willing to step up to wear pink for a month and solicit donations to help support all who have been affected by cancer.”
The committee of Andrus, Carmen Garland, Kathy Hodge, Alice Rouse and Kelly Chapman have been working the past few months to organize the 2019 Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.
Beginning Oct. 1, donations to each of the men may be made on the Real Men Wear Pink Facebook page, where there is a link to each of the mens’ campaign. There will also be a link on the American Cancer Society app where donations may also be made.
“We are still seeking sponsors which help us support these men in their campaigns and to offset the costs of the Reveal Party and the Celebration Dinner at the end of the campaign,” said Andrus. “A donation of $500 or more will be considered a sponsor level and that sponsor can designate their funds to be credited to any of the men in the campaign.”
Each of the men have a $2,500 goal, but Andrus noted that all the men last year surpassed that goal. According to officials of the American Cancer Society, it was quite an unusual feat for all the men to meet or surpass their goal, and they were very impressed with the Real Men Wear Pink Calloway County campaign last year.
Tickets for the Reveal event are $10 and may be purchased at the door.
“Our new ‘men’ have tickets, so if you are approached by a man who asked you to buy a ticket, more than likely he is one of 2019 Real Men Wear Pink participants,” said Andrus. “Those who purchase tickets may vote on the back for the ‘Crowd Favorite’ during the Reveal Party and the winner will begin their campaign with a $100 donation.
“We have all been affected by cancer and this is the only way we know how to fight this horrible disease. We hope the community will again be generous with their donations and support these men as they strive to meet and surpass their goals by wearing pink each day in October. We hope to see a large group at the Reveal Party where the Real Men Wear Pink 2019 are revealed and can be seen showing off their pink attire.”
For more information or questions, contact Andrus at 270-227-1707 or email communitynews@murrayledger.com
