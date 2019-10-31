MURRAY - The Real Men Wear Pink Campaign of the American Cancer Society has been progressing through the month of October with the 10 men – Robin Brown, Neal Bradley, Aaron Dail, Jeremy Grogan, Joseph Kelly, John Kopperud, John McConnell, Josh McKeel, Mitch Ryan and Jesse Williams – wearing pink each day and seeking donations in many different ways.
One of the volunteers, Robin Brown, will hold a Pink Christmas Open House to showcase his new home at 113 Crossfield Drive in Murray, from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
“If anyone knows Robin, he moves homes every few years and he completely remodels each home,” said RMWP chairman Martha Andrus. “Robin decided he would showcase his new home with a pink Christmas and will seek a donation of $10 at the door with all the proceeds to benefit the American Cancer Society. He also plans to have silent auction items available for bids.”
“I love Christmas and I love decorating, and since I am involved in the Real Men Wear Pink, I decided this was a great way to highlight my campaign by having a Pink Christmas Open House,” said Brown. “I have decorated my house in pink from the front to the back and I hope everyone will visit, enjoy and make a donation.”
The Real Men Wear Pink campaign has involved many fundraisers these men have been involved with and some have been very creative.
“We have had the men to hold a car wash with support from high school students,” said Andrus. “The men have held many rebate nights and worked as servers to wait on tables for tips. We had the Calloway County High School Athletic Booster Club to donate all the proceeds from a local high school football game to two of our men, Josh McKeel and Mitch Ryan. There have been merchants and restaurants who have agreed to support these men. Several of them were ‘put in jail’ recently and raised funds to bail out of jail and one has taken a pie to the face.
“Probably one of the most unique ways of raising funds was when Mitch Ryan wore a pink tutu, not only in a Spartan Race at Fort Campbell, but again during the rainy Murray Half Marathon. These men have been absolutely amazing and have also solicited sponsors to help support this event – Jarvis Vision Center, Murray Ledger & Times, Kopperud Realty, The Murray Bank, Ryan Law Office, Allegro Fine Foods and Cypress Springs Resort. We could not be more proud of the job they are doing.”
The campaign will be ongoing through Tuesday, Nov. 6, when a Wrap-Up Dinner will be held Nov. 7.
“Not only are our men having a phenomenal campaign locally, they are also being noticed statewide,” said Andrus. “Currently, there are nine Real Men Wear Pink Campaigns going on throughout the state of Kentucky and all of these are in areas much larger than Murray. Yet, our men are ranked No. 1 in per man revenue and they are fourth in total revenue to date. We know these men are not finished raising funds and we look forward to announcing our total on Nov. 7.”
To donate to any of the Real Men Wear Pink participants, visit the American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink-Calloway Co on Facebook and there is a link to make a donation to any of the 10 men.
“Visiting and liking our Facebook page is a way to keep up with the progress of these men and their fundraising events,” said Andrus.
