MURRAY — Last year, nine men were selected for a mission that had never been tried in Murray and Calloway County, a breast cancer campaign with a twist.
A disease that affects one out of eight women, this activity was turned over to the men with the campaign called Real Men Wear Pink. The idea is for the men selected to not only wear the color most associated with the fight against breast cancer all of October, but to also raise money for the cause.
The result was that those nine men raised more than $30,000 in a month, and that is the bar that has been set for Real Men Wear Pink Part 2, which kicked off Monday with a reveal party at Heritage Hall on the Murray State University campus. Last year’s participants were Chad Cochran, Steven Hunter, Matt Imes, Jeff Liles, Terry Little, Brett Miles, Brian Overbey, Tim Stark and Sam Steger.
“Our men this year have a lot to live up to, but I think they are up for the challenge,” said Martha Andrus, herself a breast cancer survivor and the chair for the Murray-Calloway Real Men Wear Pink campaign, which is conducted in coordination with the American Cancer Society. “I want to thank (last year’s nine Real Men) for setting the bar so high. Each of our men last year reached or surpassed their goal.”
Eight of the 10 Real Men for 2019 participated in Monday’s reveal party — Jesse Williams, Joseph Kelly, Mitch Ryan, Aaron Dail, Robin Brown, Josh McKeel, John Kopperud and Jeremy Grogan. Neal Bradley and John McConnell had prior engagements and were unable to attend, but will be participating in the campaign.
That campaign is sure to include many methods of raising money. Each Real Man has a goal of raising $2,500. Janel Tate of the American Cancer Society office in Paducah said last year’s campaign saw the Murray-Calloway group average $3,000 per person, the highest in the state.
One of last year’s participants, Little, came to Monday’s event to offer both encouragement and motivation.
“I decided to be one of the fellows last year for two reasons,” Little said. “First, I look pretty good in pink, but, second, my mother was a breast cancer survivor and she was diagnosed in the ’70s and did not have the advantages that the American Cancer Society has brought to women today. Guys, work your friends, work your relatives. I hear people say, ‘I don’t want to ask people for money.’
“People are anxious to donate to this cause. If you’re going to ask for money for anything, this is the most popular cause you could ask for. It’s easier than you think.”
Little left the group with one last thought.
“I expect you guys to beat us,” he said.
For Tate, this event is even more meaningful now than it was this time last year. At that time, her mother had not been diagnosed with breast cancer, but that changed later. Her mother is now in remission.
“I was sitting in a hospital room with my mom and, by the grace of God, she is in remission and I truly believe is it is through the research done and the money the American Cancer Society has raised that she is alive today,” Tate said. “We all have those stories of people here with us today, and it’s because of those people that we celebrate.”
Attendees also heard the personal story of breast cancer survivor Carrie McGinnis, Murray State University’s director of alumni relations.
In many cases, the Real Men were escorted in front of the crowd at Heritage Hall by friends who had survived breast cancer. McKeel, director of pupil personnel for Calloway County Schools, was escorted by three Calloway employees who are all survivors. Brown was escorted by longtime friend Alice Rouse, a member of the Real Men committee and also a breast cancer survivor.
Grogan, who is the director and co-owner of J.H. Churchill Funeral Home in Murray, was escorted by Calloway County High School teacher and breast cancer survivor Leigh Settle. Others had their mothers or daughters as escorts.
Ryan, a local attorney, was escorted by daughter Emery and stepdaughter Kinzleigh Rigdon, and said he is excited to be part of this year’s campaign.
“I’ve not been affected personally (by breast cancer), but it really opened my mind last week as I knew this was coming up,” he said. “You open your eyes and start asking around and looking around at how people have not only been impacted, but how many have benefitted from the American Cancer Society. I hope we can help that.
“I’ve said this many times, and I really believe it. I think we live in one of the most charitable communities that is around and the people will get behind a good cause. We’ve just got to get out there and do it.”
Joining Andrus and Rouse on the Real Men Wear Pink committee are Carmen Garland, Alice Rouse, Kathy Hodge and Kelly Chapman. For more information on this campaign, or to donate, visit www.realmenwearpinkacs.org/callowaycoky.
