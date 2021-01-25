MURRAY — It was in October that the Kentucky Board of Realtors surprised Main Street Youth Center Executive Director David Hudspeth with a donation to go toward materials to be used for the establishment of a new education building at the center.
However, it was also at that time that members of the board hinted that the $2,000 they brought with them that day was only an appetizer. There would be more coming, and, on Friday afternoon, it arrived.
Several members of the Murray-Calloway County Board of Realtors, many of whom were present for the October ceremony, brought a check for an additional $3,177.48, sending the total donation from the board above the $5,000 mark. Perhaps fittingly, Friday’s presentation of the second check was made on the newly-constructed deck of the education building, a feature that still had yet to have its first wood plank placed back in October.
“It’s getting real now,” said an excited Murray-Calloway 2021 President Gale Broach Sharp as she stood inside the metal building that is being converted into the education building. That building has been on the Main Street grounds for several years, but had not been used for anything, other than storage.
In fact, the base of the building consisted of nothing but dirt and gravel. Friday, Sharp and fellow members of the board saw that an actual wood floor was in place, an indication of the dramatic transformation now in progress.
“The thing about this is that this is the kind of project that’s never going to end,” she said of the center that serves as an after-school haven for children ages 5-18. “The kids will grow and their needs are going to change, but it’s just going to go and go and go. It’ll still be here when we’re long gone.”
Hudspeth said earlier he was hopeful the new building would be ready for activity by the end of this month, but an expected problem arose. An inspection of the roof revealed previously unknown damage, meaning the roof would have to be replaced at a cost of about $10,000. The $3,177.48 from the realtors will go toward the roof project. The earlier donation has been used for supplies that will go inside the new building, such as computers and other study items.
However, with the center having been closed to children since March 2020, and no real time line in place as far as its reopening, Hudspeth said Friday that the decision was made to handle the roof issues as soon as possible.
“We figure that’s the best thing to do, go ahead and repair the problem now instead of later,” he said. “Once we get that done and we get the electrical and plumbing figured out, then I see no problem with having this building up and running by the end of next month.
“We don’t know when we’ll be able to open, so this is giving us time to take care of the building. Besides, we can’t open at all until all of our volunteers get their (COVID-19) vaccines. We’re not wanting to put any of them in harm’s way. That’s good wisdom.”
Murray’s Earlene Woods is the regional director for the state board and was the one who brought the Main Street education building project forward as a candidate for a state board grant. In October, she said that when Main Street was brought before the regional board to determine its viability, it did not take long to earn the regional board’s recommendation.
“Ever since we presented the first check (in October), though, I’ve learned so much more about what they’ve done here and how they serve these kids, and it’s really amazing to me. David and his staff have done an amazing job, they really have,” Woods said.
Main Street was opened in 1987 and has operated in a single building since its inception. Before the education building was considered as an idea, children seeking to do homework had to stay in the same building as those wishing to engage in more recreational activities, which Hudspeth said was a challenge for them to concentrate on their studies.
The education building will provide separation from the recreational area, with the deck offering the opportunity to study outside, even if there is rain.
“I see a lot of progress going on here. I’m excited. It’s going to be a nice facility. It’s going to give them a lot more options,” said Murray-Calloway Past President Kathy Kopperud, who was also thinking ahead to the day the education building is officially opened.
That will include a ceremony in which the building is named for Marshall County’s Jeanine Dempsey, who lost her life in a 2006 motorcycle accident south of Murray during a poker run to support the center.
“That will be a wonderful day,” Kopperud said.
Hudspeth said this gift is only the latest in a long list of examples of how the community continues to support Main Street and its mission.
“It’s as if there’s a challenge going out to see who can help us out the most,” Hudspeth said. “This is a tremendous blessing and we’ll take any blessing we can get.
“But it isn’t about us. It’s about their hearts giving to these kids. If you can change one kid’s life, then, later on, that one kid can change two. And we’re not through yet, which is why I say that your money is well maintained. We’re good stewards of this because, if we weren’t, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing today.”
