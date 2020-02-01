FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) presented the 2020 Recommended Highway Plan to lawmakers that prioritizes safety and fast-tracks major regional access projects to improve the quality of life for Kentucky families and boost economic development.
The Plan features a historic biennium investment of $100 million to improve safety conditions on rural roads through the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), infuses $8 million in the biennium to install more than 100 miles of life-saving guardrail across the state, and invests $367.5 million to accelerate progress on the Mountain Parkway and I-69 Ohio River Crossing projects.
Two Calloway County projects are included. in the list The first and most noteworthy is the major widening of U.S. 641 South from just south of Murray to the Tennessee state line at Hazel. It calls for $2.4-plus million to be used for the project in 2020 and $19.5 million for 2021.
The other project is on what the KYTC refers to as KY 1327. It is more commonly known as Chestnut Street/College Farm Road in Murray, and the plan calls for addressing the pavement condition of a little more than two miles of the road.
For 2020, a total of a little more than $1.9 million would be allocated for the project.
“This plan delivers on our commitment to invest in long-awaited regional access projects that can open up economic opportunities in rural regions while providing a responsible approach to improving our highway infrastructure statewide,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “The plan also focuses on highway safety programs and projects designed to make our rural roads and school access safer for our children and families who use these roads every day.”
The KYTC said that The Recommended Highway Plan supports the Beshear Administration’s focus on rural road safety by providing additional state funding to boost federal HSIP activities to $100 million over the next two years. This is made possible by adding $23 million in state funding to the HSIP effort. The HSIP uses existing safety data to identify eligible projects to make travel safer on Kentucky roadways. The Plan also supports the Governor’s education emphasis by advancing five school safety projects in the biennium. These five projects provide $10.7 million to build new turn lanes that address traffic congestion and improve access in and out of schools in Warren, Bullitt, Trimble, Carter, and Floyd Counties.
In addition, a new Guardrail Program invests $8 million each biennium above and beyond the Cabinet’s maintenance fund to aggressively address over 400 guardrail projects in the state’s 3,400 mile backlog of guardrail needs. Sixty-percent of traffic-related deaths result from highway departures making guardrail installation a practical step to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries if fewer vehicles leave the roadway.
“Kentucky has one of the nation’s highest highway fatality rates and these highway and guardrail investments will go a long way toward make our roads safer across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Jim Gray.
The Plan continues to invest $80 million annually in the repair and replacement of critical bridges across the Commonwealth, and also invests up to $200 million annually in the improvement of pavement conditions statewide.
For more information about the 2020 Recommended Highway Plan, please visit https://transportation.ky.gov/Program-Management/Pages/2020-Recommended-Highway-Plan.aspx. n
