MURRAY - During Murray State University’s centennial year, donors are generously giving in support of programs and students at record levels. With nearly $11 million in new gifts, pledges and planned gift commitments from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, total giving to the university since 2018 has surpassed $35 million, a record total for the university over a four-year time period. Out of $9.5 million in cash gifts received in the last year, nearly $4.7 million was designated to student scholarships and more than $2.4 million went to support academic programs.

“We are extremely grateful to our thousands of alumni and friends who have made generous contributions during the past year,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “These donations are difference-makers and help us advance the university in all areas, as well as to provide important scholarships for our students.” 