Graves County Court House

Contractors with Youngblood Excavating & Contracting are seen Monday morning preparing to tear down the last original part of Graves County's Victorian-style courthouse, which was built in the late 1880s. The Dec. 10 tornado destroyed hundreds of downtown structures and damaged the historic building beyond repair.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MAYFIELD – A big step in Mayfield’s recovery process from last December’s tornado is currently taking place  as the Graves County Courthouse is finally coming down.

When the tornado tore through downtown Mayfield the night of Dec. 10, it broke off the courthouse’s iconic tall spire and clock tower, and although the structure was still standing, it left the district and circuit courtrooms and offices destroyed. Demolition on the courthouse and attached courthouse annex and county jail began on Friday, and as of Tuesday, the majority of the structures had been razed, though there was still plenty of debris left to remove.

