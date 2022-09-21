MAYFIELD – A big step in Mayfield’s recovery process from last December’s tornado is currently taking place as the Graves County Courthouse is finally coming down.
When the tornado tore through downtown Mayfield the night of Dec. 10, it broke off the courthouse’s iconic tall spire and clock tower, and although the structure was still standing, it left the district and circuit courtrooms and offices destroyed. Demolition on the courthouse and attached courthouse annex and county jail began on Friday, and as of Tuesday, the majority of the structures had been razed, though there was still plenty of debris left to remove.
Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said that in recent months, the county advertised for bids to raze the courthouse, the annex, jail and several other downtown buildings, as well as additional debris removal in other locations. He said that after receiving four bids, the Graves County Fiscal Court voted last month to accept an approximately $551,000 bid from Youngblood Excavating & Contracting LLC of Mayfield.
“(The bid was) about $200,000 lighter than the other contractors that had bid,” Perry said. “That also included the American Legion (building on South Seventh Street) and debris removal throughout the area the tornado damaged up and down the county roads.”
Perry said that in the last few months, the county had also advertised a request for proposals (RFP) for architectural firms to design the next courthouse. The county has hired Riley Architect Services of Mayfield, which Perry said will be working with Brandstetter Carroll Inc.
“The RFP phase is already out of the way, so those two firms will be working on the project,” Perry said. “When the demo is done and everything is cleaned up, then we will immediately get started with the process of constructing our new courthouse.”
Perry said that although planning is still in the early stages, the new jail will likely be built in another location. He said that like Calloway County and many other counties in Kentucky, the Administrative Office of the Courts is planning for a new judicial center for district and circuit court that will be separate from the courthouse’s county offices.
“Most likely, if you look at the way the state usually does those projects, the county will build that facility too, and then we will own the building and just lease it back to the state,” Perry said.
According to www.courthouses.co, a website used to record the basic historical information for numerous courthouses in the U.S. and Canada, the Victorian-style Graves County Courthouse was built for $40,000 in 1888 and 1889. H.P. McDonald & Brothers of Louisville was the architect, and M.T. Lewman & Company, also of Louisville, was the contractor.
The courthouse annex was reportedly constructed in 1938 and 1939 with architect S. Lester Day and contractor George W. Katterjohn Jr. The building was renovated in 1990 with Chrisman, Miller & Woodford as the architect and Crouch Construction Company as the contractor.
With the building having such a distinctive look and such a long history, it’s no surprise that seeing it go has been hard for many Mayfield residents to watch. Over the last few days, a steady stream of onlookers have gathered around the square to watch and record videos and photos as the demolition has occurred.
Margaret Furgerson, who was recording video of the ongoing demolition on her phone Monday morning, said she and her husband moved from Madisonville to Mayfield in 2007 after his job transferred to Paducah. She said they fell in love with Mayfield partly because they enjoyed the look and feel of the town, so she hated that the tornado damage meant the community would lose a beautiful example of architecture and a major piece of its past.
“It’s just heartbreaking,” Furgerson said. “I mean, this is the reason we came here (to Mayfield) when my husband was transferred to Paducah. It had that old-timey feel and everybody was hanging around the square. It’s just so sad. It’s like a part of you is gone.”
Robert Strong was watching the work from the CVS across the street. He said his wife was from Mayfield and he had lived there himself since 2004. He said it was strange seeing the courthouse go away after having visited many times to pay his taxes, renew his driver’s license and take part in the city’s July 4 festivities on the square. His son’s nearby residence, though, is a reminder that his family is fortunate to be safe.
“My son lives in the closest surviving apartment on this street,” Strong said. “Everything from here to there and a little bit past his place was destroyed.”
