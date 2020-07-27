MURRAY — The second meeting of the City of Murray’s recycling workgroup last week did not result in any new guidelines being established, but it did perhaps begin to uncover some of what citizens can expect in the future.
The group was formed a few weeks ago after Mayor Bob Rogers said he and other city officials began receiving numerous questions about the time line for when the city’s recycling collection center on Andrus Drive might reopen. It was closed at the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, with cases having since significantly increased in Calloway County, there is reason to assume that reopening will not happen anytime soon.
However, there were issues with that facility before the pandemic hit, and the city’s sanitation coordinator, Ron Allbritten, has indicated that reopening Andrus is not possible until a large load of plastic collected at that facility can be discarded at a facility in Illinois. The problem with that is that facility, located in Carbondale, is not dealing with plastic because that material has lost its value in worldwide markets. In other words, few, if any places are accepting plastic.
So, with plastic apparently off limits, the city is looking to utilize other materials — mainly paper, cardboard, metal and glass — to give citizens an outlet to do their part in the worldwide recycling cause. One activity that has done this for several years is the Bill Wells Make a Difference Day, which is hosted five times a year at Murray State University and probably averages about 300 vehicles per session.
The event was named for the former City of Murray mayor, who was a co-founder of the event in 1990, and died in 2016. At that time, it became the operation of the Rotary Club of Murray and one of its members, former Calloway County Sheriff and Deputy Judge-Executive Bill Marcum, assumed Wells’ role as coordinator. Marcum has been invited to join the work group and took the opportunity to speak at Thursday’s meeting at City Hall. He immediately focused on the big reason Make A Difference Day has not happened since its first installment in January.
“It’s the Class Ds,” Marcum said, referring to low-risk inmates at the Calloway County Jail who, over the years, have been used for a variety of community projects, but, until the past few months, were restricted from this due to COVID-19. “We have about 30 that help us (at Make a Difference Day) and it takes about 50 people total, so you can see that’s a big number. And it’s all voluntary.
“Having PPE and masks and gloves and all of that is something we’ll have to start dealing with once we (return to Make a Difference Day being available), and that’s one of the biggest concerns. Plus, those are days Murray State has to schedule us at times where we’re able to use (the Stewart Stadium parking lot). We don’t just pick the days and just go out and do it.”
Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud said a few days ago that he does not believe the Class Ds will be able to be part of activities like Make a Difference Day until at least after the start of 2021. He said state rules are mandating that no more than six inmates at a time be part of work details, and Marcum acknowledged that number is simply not large enough for Make a Difference Day.
Still, in spite of the fact that Make a Difference Day accepts many of the same materials as Andrus Drive, both seem to have co-existed over the years, and that is the hope for members of the work group should Andrus Drive be discontinued, which is an option being discussed. Allbritten has suggested building a fence around the Andrus Drive entrance that he has estimated costing the city $14,000.
The introductory comments of nearly every work group member Thursday seemed to indicate that high costs on anything right now is not desirable.
“It’s something that we should be doing, not just here, but the rest of the world needs to start doing more” said member Danny Hudspeth, supporting the concept of recycling. “The problem is we need to try to find a way to do it that makes sense, but the big question is how we do it and how financially sound we can do it. That is going to be big.”
Simply, recycling is losing money for the city. Allbritten estimates the city will lose about $68,000 this year alone. He was not able to attend Thursday’s meeting, but Co-Chair Pat Seiber discussed some of Allbritten’s findings from the first meeting.
“Most of the costs, where we’re losing money, is with hauling and the labor to deliver or dispose of items left at the recycling center,” Seiber said. “The market has continued to go down for a number things we’ve been recycling and we can’t always pay for the transportation costs. It’s been a losing proposition for this city.”
With Andrus Drive out of the picture, the question of where Murrayans can go to rid themselves of items, as in Seiber’s case, they have been saving for a long time to take to that facility, remains. Seiber’s co-chair, Burton Young, said he performed some investigation since the first meeting and may have found some answers to this problem.
An avid recycler himself, he said he has been taking items to Murray Recycling, located on Woods Road, just inside the city limits off KY 121 South, for a long time and believes it can be viable option.
“One of the problems with Andrus Drive is that it is open 24/7 (as opposed to Murray Recycling, which has set hours), so there is no supervision and people bring things in (quite often, as Allbritten earlier indicated, that include regular household trash that is not allowed). They leave it on the ground at times. It’s a real problem for the city,” Young said. “I went to visit Murray Recycling, along with some of the other recycling businesses here in Calloway County.
“Murray Recycling has five or six employees and does a real efficient job and they darn near take anything .. metal, cardboard, what have you. They’ve got a baler too, so I asked the guy there about trying to help us out with trying to find an avenue for glass and paper and other things. He said the one thing we’ve got to realize is that plastic is out, unless it’s part of metal, such as with an automobile. But plain plastic, they won’t take that.
“He said he is willing to help us out with recycling paper and he has talked to a fellow in Paducah that takes paper and glass, but he would want the glass separated into colors because the recycler does not take mixed glass.”
Young also said he talked to Hall’s Waste Management, which is off KY 121 North near the city’s transfer station in the Coldwater area, as well as Dale’s Recycling (formerly Key’s), which is outside of the city limits on KY 121 South. Dale’s has been a Make a Difference Day participant in the past few years, accepting old computers and flat-screen TVs.
“I believe there’s markets in town that, with a little bit of cooperation, might be able to not only help the city out, but we can also help them out with some of these commercial operations,” he said. “Now, I haven’t talked to Bill about how to work Make a Difference Day into this.”
“We are in a little bit of competition with them, but I think we’re also not in a small way,” Marcum said of Make a Difference Day in regard to the businesses Young visited.
Where Make a Difference Day fits in the picture will be determined later. However, should the businesses become involved, several of the work group members strongly suggested that education of the public will be a must, first, in informing them that there are other places they can go to recycle, but second, and perhaps most important, that those places have specific rules to follow, which the members say has not been exhibited when it comes to Andrus Drive.
“I’ve dropped off stuff at some of these places and I think they will tell you really quick, ‘Hey! We’re not going to accept that!’” said work group member Jason Pittman. “I think they’re going to stop you.
“I also think people have got to have respect for this service as well, because it’s obvious that we’ve got a lot of people abusing it and that’s exactly why (Andrus Drive has not reopened). That’s just the plain fact of why it’s not here anymore, because people abused the situation.”
“I think part of the problem is (the community) is just now facing that people have been recycling wrong for all of these years,” Seiber said of how contamination at Andrus Drive has resulted in more materials going to a landfill instead of where the people submitting the materials are intending them to go, actual recycling facilities.
“It’s going to take a lot of education,” said work group member Terry Strieter, like Seiber, a retired educator, who was backing another method Thursday, curbside recycling, where residents can utilize a separate container for recyclables from the one used for regular trash pickup.
Allbritten has said that, two years ago, the city’s trash collection contractor, Republic, gave a quote of $6.50 for recycling pickup that would be added to the regular $15 trash fee for residents. Seiber said Thursday that, her understanding is that Allbritten is optimistic that a curbside deal can materialize during upcoming negotiations to renew Republic’s contract with the city.
Seiber said there is one potential hangup and that is that Republic had earlier told Allbritten that the $6.50 fee was contingent on 100% cooperation of residents. However, Strieter later interjected that it is his understanding that Allbritten has heard from Republic that the 100% stipulation could be lifted.
Paducah began a curbside program last year. A survey resulted in between 4,000 and 5,000 responses, Seiber said, but when it came time to begin the service, only about 300 residents committed. That number has increased to about 1,000.
The group’s next meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13, in the City Council Chambers of City Hall.
