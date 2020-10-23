MURRAY — A vote is expected next week from the Murray City Council to determine if curbside recycling will come to the city.
After a few months of deliberating the subject, the City of Murray Recycling Workgroup Thursday afternoon voted to send an offer from the city’s sanitation contractor — Republic — to the council for consideration at its next meeting. Workgroup Co-Chair Pat Seiber announced at the end of the meeting that the council will meet next Thursday, Oct. 29, after its regularly-scheduled meeting for Thursday evening was canceled.
Seiber said that a meeting earlier this week included City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers, City Administrator Jim Osborne, herself and Co-Chair Burton Young, as well as a representative from Republic.
From that meeting came an offer from Republic. It calls for residents to pay a $15 fee for a recycling container, which is separate from the established trash pick-up fee in the city, which is also $15. An additional recycling container, which is the same size as current containers for regular trash pick-up, would cost $10.
This would be for what is known as single-stream pick-up, meaning all recyclables are placed in the same container. This will be for clean plastics 1 and 2, along with mixed metals, paper and cardboard. Glass and e-scrap will not be accepted.
In addition, all recyclables must be cleaned before being placed in the container. This is to prevent contamination, which will cost the city $45 per ton, if contaminated items comprise one-quarter of a load.
In addition, Republic stipulates that 500 to 550 subscribers would be needed for this program to work. This will be for residential customers only and the plan that was in place Thursday was for recyclables to be picked up every two weeks.
However, Workgroup member Valerie Fredrick provided the one no vote to the proposal going forward after she argued that an attempt should be made to see if Republic would be willing to offer a program of a once-a-month pickup at possibly a lower fee. Seiber relayed the request to Osborne and he said he would attempt to contact Republic to see what it would say.
Frederick said she was concerned because neighbors she knows recycle and they would not need a pick-up of once every two weeks.
She also said that, on the chance that Republic agreed to once-a-month, she said that a reduced fee might increase the number of people wishing to subscribe.
The motion, while approved by an overwhelming margin, still is going to the council in its original form, calling for pick-up every two weeks. However, it was left open the possibility of adjusting the motion before next week’s council meeting, should Republic be contacted and agree to once-a-month.
